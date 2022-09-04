ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Leon Thomas Reveals Inspiration Behind New Video 'Love Jones'

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated debut album "Electric Dusk," Leon Thomas dropped the music video for "Love Jones," a song off the album, featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Something Of The Movies. The Grammy-awarded singer moved to Los Angeles from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York, and took...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Fredo Bang Fights Fan Who Allegedly Yelled 'NBA,' '4KT,' 'BBG' [VIDEO]

For Labor Day Weekend, Fredo Bang performed at The Mansion Cabaret in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A harmless gig turned into a messy altercation after a fan allegedly yelled "NBA," "4KT," and "BBG for life" during the "Top" rapper's performance. However, reports also noted that it is currently unconfirmed whether the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
John Legend
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Person
Drake
musictimes.com

Michael Bublé Retirement: Singer Quitting Music to Prioritize THIS?

Michael Bublé has been selling records and making music for decades and many fans adore him for his talent and genuine personality. However, he recently revealed that he's considering quitting music; what could be the reason?. Speaking to "That Gaby Roslin Podcast," the Canadian singer admitted that he doesn't...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Justin Bieber Cancels Tour Dates After Returning Onstage: Paralyzing Illness Back?

To focus on his health, Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. Arond 70 songs will be affected. The Canadian pop musician revealed in June that he would be canceling a series of performances and appearances due to his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the paralysis of half of his face. The next month, Justin announced he would resume the tour with a concert in Lucca, Italy on July 31 before continuing with the remaining scheduled performances.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Offset Finds Out His Son Can Make A Beat, Enlists Him On Upcoming Album

Offset came on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform a medley of his recently-released singles, "Code" and "54321," and spoke about his upcoming solo album. The talk show host opened up with the first birthday of Offset and Cardi B's son, Wave, and he eventually diverted the topic to Offset's other son, Jordan.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy