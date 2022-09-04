To focus on his health, Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. Arond 70 songs will be affected. The Canadian pop musician revealed in June that he would be canceling a series of performances and appearances due to his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the paralysis of half of his face. The next month, Justin announced he would resume the tour with a concert in Lucca, Italy on July 31 before continuing with the remaining scheduled performances.

