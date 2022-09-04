Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Essentially Brands Child As 'Money-Hungry,' Amid Success of Elton John Collab
Britney Spears did not hold back in her latest response to her 15-year-old son Jayden's recent interview with his father Kevin Federline. The 40-year-old pop artist stated that her ex-husband and younger son, who also spoke on behalf of his 16-year-old sibling Sean, did so for financial gain. She said...
Leon Thomas Reveals Inspiration Behind New Video 'Love Jones'
Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated debut album "Electric Dusk," Leon Thomas dropped the music video for "Love Jones," a song off the album, featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Something Of The Movies. The Grammy-awarded singer moved to Los Angeles from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York, and took...
DJ Khaled 'GOD DID' Clinches Fourth #1 Album After Close Fight With Bad Bunny on Billboard 200
DJ Khaled secured his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts after his "GOD DID" won the head-to-head battle with Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" at the summit of the charts. Nicki Minaj's "Queen Radio: Volume 1" and TWICE's "Between 1&2" both secured their Top 10 rankings...
Fredo Bang Fights Fan Who Allegedly Yelled 'NBA,' '4KT,' 'BBG' [VIDEO]
For Labor Day Weekend, Fredo Bang performed at The Mansion Cabaret in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A harmless gig turned into a messy altercation after a fan allegedly yelled "NBA," "4KT," and "BBG for life" during the "Top" rapper's performance. However, reports also noted that it is currently unconfirmed whether the...
Michael Bublé Retirement: Singer Quitting Music to Prioritize THIS?
Michael Bublé has been selling records and making music for decades and many fans adore him for his talent and genuine personality. However, he recently revealed that he's considering quitting music; what could be the reason?. Speaking to "That Gaby Roslin Podcast," the Canadian singer admitted that he doesn't...
Justin Bieber Cancels Tour Dates After Returning Onstage: Paralyzing Illness Back?
To focus on his health, Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. Arond 70 songs will be affected. The Canadian pop musician revealed in June that he would be canceling a series of performances and appearances due to his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the paralysis of half of his face. The next month, Justin announced he would resume the tour with a concert in Lucca, Italy on July 31 before continuing with the remaining scheduled performances.
Offset Finds Out His Son Can Make A Beat, Enlists Him On Upcoming Album
Offset came on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform a medley of his recently-released singles, "Code" and "54321," and spoke about his upcoming solo album. The talk show host opened up with the first birthday of Offset and Cardi B's son, Wave, and he eventually diverted the topic to Offset's other son, Jordan.
Akon Reveals Reason Behind Michael Jackson Pills Intake: 'He Never Compromised The Best'
R&B musician Akon cited Michael Jackson's dedication and love for his work and craft as the reason behind why he was taking pills in the first place, leading to his death due to an overdose in 2009. Akon revealed to The U.S. Sun that the King of Pop's drive was...
Harry Styles Going Full-Time Singer After Admitting Difficulty on Acting: Is He Quitting?
Harry Styles is one of the most talked about singers in the industry right now. With the success of his album, "Harry's House," and "As It Was" in the Billboard charts, Harry's new movie, "Don't Worry Darling," takes the cake this week as the cast, including him graces the red carpet on the Venice Film Festival.
Slipknot Disbanding: Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals The TRUTH on Band's Current Status
Slipknot is not breaking up - that is according to frontman Corey Taylor as he addressed the rumors emerging that the band will be breaking up because of the new Slipknot album title. The seventh studio album of the band, "The End, So Far," is set to release on September...
Selena Gomez Is Back, Stuns Fans With Rema In 'Calm Down' Remix Music Video [WATCH]
It has been a while since Selena Gomez released any new music and now she returns with Rema for "Calm Down." The music video premiered on Sept. 7, and it follows the "Rare" singer and the Nigerian rapper in a house-like set as they exchange verses. The mid-tempo but catchy...
Noah Cyrus Drops Emotional Track While Sis Miley Cyrus 'Feuds' With Their Dad Billy Ray
Noah Cyrus has released the tune "Every Beginning Ends" off her forthcoming debut album, "The Hardest Part," which was inspired by the recent dissolution of her parents' nearly 30-year marriage. Meanwhile, her sister Miley Cyrus reportedly "cut ties" with her father - or at least, not in good terms with him.
FN Meka Co-Founder Shares THIS Message to Fans After Capitol Dropped the Virtual Rapper
FN Meka is one of the controversial artists in the music industry today as he's been criticized for taking away the spotlight from real musicians and using racial slurs in some of his songs. Recently, the co-founder of his company shared a message to fans weeks after the virtual rapper got dropped from Capitol Records.
Harry Styles Only Went to Venice To Spit on Chris Pine, Former One Direction Member Quips
The mystery surrounding the spitting controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine reached a whole new level. Although "Don't Worry Darling" cast members already had enough controversies before the Venice Film Festival, the bickering continued during its premiere - thanks to rumors about Styles and Pine. Since Monday, a clip...
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock Fixing Their Marriage After Nasty Divorce Proceedings?
Is it possible that Kelly Clarkson may restart her dead marriage to Brandon Blackstock?. Her close pals are apparently optimistic that she and the music manager may reconcile after she waved the white flag at him. According to a National Enquirer source, the "Since U Been Gone" actress recently disclosed...
Rina Sawayama’s ‘Hold the Girl’ Live Performance Sends Fans Into Frenzy; Here’s Why
As Rina Sawayama gears up for the release of her new album, she surprised fans with a live performance of her title track "Hold the Girl." Taking to her official YouTube channel, the British pop star shared an exclusive Vevo Studio Performance featuring herself and a group of backup dancers.
Olivia Wilde Shut Down Speculation That She Left Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles: "Our Relationship Was Over Long Before I Met Harry"
"Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."
Migos Split For Good? Quavo, Takeoff New Music 2022: 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
Two-thirds of Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, are coming back with a brand new album, "Only Built For Infinity Links," set to be released on Oct. 7 via Quality Control/Motown. Quavo teased fans with the album cover art for "Only Built For Infinity Links," which features him and Takeoff. The start...
Metallica Gifts THIS to 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Music Supervisor After Winning Emmy Awards
Nora Felder is the music supervisor of the fourth season of "Stranger Things," the fan-favorite Netflix sci-fi series; the very same series that brought back classic songs like "Master of Puppets" by Metallica and "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" by Kate Bush. The smash-hit series garnered 287...
Ozzy Osbourne NFL Performance: Is He Finally OK After Recent Health Scare?
Ozzy Osbourne is making a big return to the stage as he is kicking off the new NFL season with a comeback performance. The SoFi stadium in Los Angeles will be heavily packed with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans and those who are itching to watch the rockstar after years of hiatus.
