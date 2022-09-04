ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Military Chief Claims Responsibility for Strikes in Crimea

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month. In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news...
US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
US News and World Report

Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong

President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report

Britain Goes Big to Ease Energy Shock, EU Meets on Friday

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies, its new leader Liz Truss said on Thursday in a bid to tackle an energy crisis that has Europe and Russia squaring off in a deepening economic war. European governments are...
US News and World Report

Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report

NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
US News and World Report

Mexico Invites Relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country's independence day celebrations next week. Leftist Lopez Obrador said the former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and Jose "Pepe" Mujica, had...
US News and World Report

U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
