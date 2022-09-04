Read full article on original website
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Ukraine Military Chief Claims Responsibility for Strikes in Crimea
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month. In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news...
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Map Shows 'Verifiable Progress' in Ukraine Counteroffensive: ISW
The map shows the progress on the Siverskyi Donets River is close to the eastern city of Kharkiv, which fell to the Russians in mid-May.
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
Opinion | Trump’s Lawyers Might Think They Just Won. They Still Botched the Case.
Trump’s incompetent attorneys turned an administrative matter into a possible criminal indictment. The appointment of a special master doesn’t change that.
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
Britain Goes Big to Ease Energy Shock, EU Meets on Friday
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies, its new leader Liz Truss said on Thursday in a bid to tackle an energy crisis that has Europe and Russia squaring off in a deepening economic war. European governments are...
Ukraine Army Penetrates Russian Defenses by Over 30 Miles in Offensive—Kyiv
Ukrainian troops are pushing Putin's troops back with a counteroffensive north of Kharkiv, reportedly inflicting heavy losses.
Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
Mexico Invites Relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country's independence day celebrations next week. Leftist Lopez Obrador said the former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and Jose "Pepe" Mujica, had...
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea
ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
Queen Elizabeth's health: Reaction from politicians and officials
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision. read more.
Document Seized From Trump Home Described Foreign Govt's Nuclear Capabilities -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign...
