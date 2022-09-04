Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers Avenue and Nostrand Avenue, the lot is near the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Jacob Hirsch of JIH Builders Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Marymount School of New York’s Expansion Progresses at 115 East 97th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Exterior work is nearing completion on the Marymount School of New York‘s ten-story expansion at 115 East 97th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the structure will yield flexible learning spaces, state-of-the-art STEAM classrooms, athletic facilities, a library, theater, music room, alumnae parlor, dining room and terrace with an edible garden, and a “FabLab.” Triton Construction is the general contractor and Terrain-NYC Landscape Architecture is the landscape designer for the property, which is located between Lexington and Park Avenues and is aiming for LEED certification.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 130 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 130 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx. Located between Walton Avenue and Grand Concourse, the lot is near the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Jacob Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Foundations Progress for Columbia University Tower at 600 West 125th Street in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 600 West 125th Street, the site of a 34-story tower on Columbia University‘s Manhattanville campus. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop with CetraRuddy Architecture as the executive architect and developed by the Trustees of Columbia University, the 391-foot-tall structure will yield 175,000 square feet with 141,565 square feet of community facility space, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and 142 residences for graduate students and faculty. Pavarini Govern is the general contractor and LERA is the structural engineer for the property, which is located at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, adjacent to the elevated 125th Street 1 train station.
New York YIMBY
Vessel Community Housing Project Debuts at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey
Vessel, a new housing development for community workers, is now open for occupancy at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey. The inaugural project of its kind from Vessel Technologies, the property is envisioned as an “attainably priced” housing solution for first responders, teachers, entrepreneurs, and other workers to live in the communities they serve.
therealdeal.com
Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
Clipper Equity’s sprawling Flatbush apartment complex is hitting the market and the seller is hoping to get $425 million, sources said. The Brooklyn developer is putting its 2,494-unit, 21-acre Flatbush Gardens development up for sale after owning it for over 15 years. The apartments are rent-stabilized and 38 percent are rented at preferential rents, averaging 25 percent below the legal rents, according to marketing materials.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 30 India Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Excavation has begun at 30 India Street, a six-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by JWC Architect Engineer and developed by Titan Realty Construction, the 67-foot-tall structure will yield 52 rental apartments spread across 42,500 square feet, 3,500 square feet of commercial space, and 850 square feet of community facility space. YIMBY previously reported that Miriam and Ken Chan of 32 Tower LLC purchased the vacant property, which is located at the corner of India and West Streets, for $7.15 million in 2006.
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
therealdeal.com
City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments
Getting illegal basement apartments up to code is going to run up more than the Big Apple a large chunk of change. City Hall estimated it would take $13.7 billion to get the roughly 50,000 units up to code, the New York Post reported. The price tag is part of a draft report making its way to the federal government for a $188 million aid package after Hurricane Ida killed at least 13 people and sparked fresh concerns over basement units.
Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens At Cross County Center In Yonkers
A popular restaurant chain known for its fried chicken has opened its first Westchester County location. Sticky's Finger Joint has opened at the Cross County Center in Yonkers, the shopping center announced on Thursday, Sept. 1. The restaurant is 1,740 square feet and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. According...
New York YIMBY
30 India Street
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
8723 – 4th Avenue is Being Extended – Bay Ridge
Saw 8723- 4th Avenue put up a fence and a lot of permits on the fence for as construction work. This storefront has been empty for awhile. The Building Department site shows that this building is getting an extension. Hopefully, something good will open here. This storefront used to be...
New York YIMBY
TSX Broadway’s Glass Curtain Wall Nears Roof Parapet at 1568 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan
Curtain wall installation is nearing the parapet of TSX Broadway, a 47-story hotel tower at 1568 Broadway in Times Square. Designed by Perkins Eastman and Mancini Duffy and developed by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group, the 550,000-square-foot structure will yield 661 hotel rooms, 100,000 square feet of retail space on the lower levels, and a cantilevering outdoor performance stage. The project also involved the restoration and lifting of the historic Palace Theater by PBDW Architects to make room for retail frontage. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street.
brickunderground.com
My building was sold and the new owners want everyone out so they can gut renovate it. Will I get a buyout?
I’ve lived in my rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 30 years and the building has just been sold to new owners. I’ve been given new rent payment instructions and my neighbors, who are mostly not rent-stabilized, were told to get out by the end of the month to make way for a gut renovation. Is it worth it for them to request their rent history and fight the eviction? And what are my chances of a buyout?
The Jewish Press
Crown Heights Street Closures Begin Sunday Night
The annual Labor Day festivities, which were canceled and scaled back due to COVID, are returning this year on schedule. The West Indian American Day parade and series of events bring millions of visitors to the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Crown Heights. The parade will take place as usual...
Eating down the road: Iconic Caribbean foods line Brooklyn streets as J’Ouvert returns
Doubles -- a Trinidadian snack -- was served in Brooklyn during the J'Ouvert festival on Monday. Early-morning revelers ate corn soup, doubles, and bake and saltfish during the first in-person J’Ouvert festival since 2019. [ more › ]
