Wilma Fingerdo ??
4d ago
Wow , is that what its coming to? Soon we will be living in mud huts 🛖, $1000 bucks a month..
WXII 12
Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
carolinianuncg.com
The North Carolina Folk Festival Is Almost Here
As the year draws closer to an end, we approach the September dates for the Fifth Annual North Carolina Folk Festival. The venue features many local artisans, food trucks, music and community. For newcomers, it may seem like an expensive, difficult experience to navigate, but the reality is more welcoming than many may realize. Here’s what to know going into the North Carolina Folk Festival.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America
There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
Expect more law enforcement on the road in North Carolina through Labor Day week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week. Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive. Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement […]
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City Ranks In Top Ten For Worst Dental Habits
A new survey by Wake Up Sleepy Head reveals that 10 percent of people don’t brush their teeth before bed. Gross! One North Carolina town is among the worst in the nation. Come on Raleigh! The biggest procrastinators by city is named and yes, Raleigh came in 6th. Here are the top ten cities that put off going to the dentist the most.
Greensboro’s cheapest gas falls to $3 per gallon, among best prices in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall. That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide. GasBuddy […]
WAAY-TV
North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
Young North Carolina woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
