ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Could Earth ever leave our solar system?

By Joe Phelan
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJ5lW_0hhokKg100

In Liu Cixin's short story " The Wandering Earth " (first published in Chinese magazine Science Fiction World in July 2000), Cixin portrays a scenario in which the planet's leaders agree to propel Earth out of the solar system to escape an imminent solar flare that is expected to decimate all of the terrestrial planets.

This story is, of course, based in the realm of fiction, but could Earth ever really leave the solar system?

"It's very unlikely," Matteo Ceriotti, an aerospace engineer and space systems engineering lecturer at the University of Glasgow in the U.K., told Live Science in an email.

However, as Ceriotti explained, "unlikely" does not mean it's "impossible," and suggested a way it could theoretically be done.

"The Earth could be moved away from its orbit through the action of a massive interstellar object, flying through interstellar space and coming into the solar system and passing close to the Earth," he said.

Related : What if Earth were a super-Earth?

"In this close encounter, known as a 'flyby,' the Earth and the object would exchange energy and momentum, and the Earth's orbit would be disrupted. If the object were fast, massive and close enough, it could project the Earth into an escape orbit directed outside of the solar system."

Timothy Davis, a senior lecturer in physics and astronomy at Cardiff University in the U.K., agreed that Earth could theoretically be ousted from the solar system, and has his own hypothesis about how this could happen.

"The planets, as they exist right now, are in stable orbits around the sun . However, if the sun were to have a close encounter with another star, then the gravitational interactions of these bodies could disturb these orbits, and potentially cause Earth to be ejected from the solar system," Davis told Live Science in an email.

However, Davis noted that, while this scenario is feasible, it is incredibly doubtful it will happen — at least, in the foreseeable future.

"Such stellar encounters are quite rare," Davis said. "For instance, we know that the star Gliese 710 is expected to come quite close, in astronomical terms, to the sun in around a million years' time — but even this flyby is unlikely to perturb the planets."

While it's improbable that external forces will force Earth out of the solar system any time soon, could humanity build machinery capable of shifting the planet to such a degree that it ends up being ejected?

"The energy required to remove the Earth from its orbit and eject it from the solar system is so massive — equivalent to sextillion (a 1 with 21 zeros after it) megaton nuclear bombs going off at once — that this seems unlikely," Davis said.

Related : Why isn't Earth perfectly round?

Even though such an event is far from probable, what would happen if Earth were to break away from the solar system? What impacts would occur if our home planet ended up being permanently booted into the depths of the universe?

"Earth would fly into interstellar space until captured or swallowed by another star or a black hole," Ceriotti said, adding that were Earth to leave the solar system, it would probably result in the decimation of much — if not all — of the planet's life.

"It's unlikely that the atmosphere would remain: Earth's global climate is very delicate due to a fine balance of radiation incoming from the sun and energy dissipated to deep space. If this was to vary, temperatures would immediately and dramatically change," Ceriotti said.

Davis agreed that most life on Earth would not survive this cataclysmic move away from the solar system.

"If Earth were to leave the solar system, it's very likely that the vast majority of life as we know it would disappear. Almost all the energy used by Earth's living organisms originates from the sun, either directly (e.g. plants that photosynthesize ), or indirectly (e.g. herbivores eating the plants, and carnivores eating the herbivores).

"In this scenario, the further Earth moved away from the sun, the lower its temperature would become. It would eventually freeze over entirely. The only natural source of heat left would be the decay of radioactive elements in the Earth's crust left over from the formation of the solar system," Davis said.

Davis explained that some life may linger but would ultimately be doomed. "Some 'extremophiles' (animals/plants that can live in extreme environments) might eke out a living from this energy, but complex life would likely disappear entirely. This radioactive heat would only allow the Earth to maintain a temperature of around minus 230 degrees C [Celsius, or minus 382 degrees Fahrenheit]. At these temperatures most of the atmosphere would also freeze out, leaving Earth as a dead, icy world hurtling between the stars," Davis said.

Related stories:

Why does the Earth rotate?

How fast does the Earth move?

What if Earth had rings?

Looking far into the future, Ceriotti added that our solar system will eventually be disturbed so severely that Earth will either be knocked out of it, or will be destroyed entirely.

"We predict that our galaxy is on course to collide with Andromeda [our nearest neighboring galaxy] in approximately 4.5 billion years. Such a large-scale collision of millions of stars is likely to cause a major disruption in the solar system!" Ceriotti said. "It is also foreseen that the sun will, in the next 5 billion years or so, enlarge and engulf the Earth," Ceriotti added

So, while Earth will eventually leave the solar system one way or another, it's not something we will have to worry about for a few billion years yet. Probably.

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
Anita Durairaj

The deepest cave on Earth is 4 times deeper than America's deepest cave

Cave VeryovkinaCredit: Petr Lyubimov; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia, Georgia is the deepest known cave on Earth. It has a depth of 7,257 feet and its entrance is 7,497 feet above sea level. The cave lies between two mountains in the Western Caucus and the area is remote making it tough to access. Its main entrance is only 3 meters wide and 4 meters long.
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Solar System#The Wandering Earth#Life On Earth#Chinese#Science Fiction World#The University Of Glasgow#Live Science#Cardiff University
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

What is on the other side of a black hole?

Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
ASTRONOMY
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy