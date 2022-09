This Thursday September 8th, Ms. Tina Forte, the Republican Party candidate for Congress (NY-14) opposing Democratic incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (aka AOC), will meet with the Hispanic Clergy members at the Christian Community Neighborhood Church located at 1437 Longfellow Avenue, in the Bronx. Tina Forte is not only a successful...

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO