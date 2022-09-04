ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?

Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
pethelpful.com

Video Listing 3 Foods That Are Dangerous For Cats Is a Must-See for Pet Parents

Any pet parent knows how difficult it is to say no to your fur baby. They look at you longingly for a little nibble of your food. Most of the time you'll crack, just like we do, because they're too cute to resist. But it's important to research and learn what foods our pets can eat so when you do crack, you make smart decisions. You wouldn't want to have an incident on your hands.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
BoardingArea

Sentimentality: Learning to Let Go.

I have been dealing with some significant issues in my life recently which have caused me to feel sentimental, which sometimes evokes sadness and other emotions. I have some difficult decisions which need to be tackled and resolved — and I am trying to find the right way to do so.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
Next Avenue

How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It

Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Mourning and Depression

Depression is not mourning. In fact, you can't mourn when you're depressed. It is often only when depression is treated that you can address underlying feelings of mourning and sadness. Mourners often have unresolved feelings of guilt, anger, and ambivalence that can be successfully worked through in psychotherapy. Lisa Marie...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine
DogTime

Aspergillosis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Aspergillosis in dogs is a fungal infection that is caused by a type of mold. Dogs with longer heads and noses are most likely to suffer from the condition. The post Aspergillosis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Independent

Why do I wake up feeling groggy and what can I do about it?

Do you wake up feeling refreshed and revived for the day ahead? Or reach for the snooze button, wishing you could roll over for another hour or two.Some 62% of UK adults say they struggle with getting up more than twice a week, and 25% feel groggy every day, according to a new survey by smart alarm and sleep tracking app Sleepwave (sleepwave.com).So, what’s going on?Being a bit groggy first thing might be normal First and foremost, if you’re not leaping out of bed full of beans first thing in the morning, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s something wrong.“Waking is not...
HEALTH
PetsRadar

Ear mites in dogs: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Nobody wants their furry family member to be unwell or have a health condition, but the idea of an infestation of creepy crawly parasites is downright repulsive! Ear mites in dogs are irritating, painful, and very contagious, so it’s worth understanding the condition. In this article, we’ll explain what...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

The Nurture of Passion as You Age

Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Difficult birth stories can give people an appreciation for life

In the first study of its kind, researchers investigated the impact of stories around conception and birth and how they affect the individuals involved and their familial relationships. Previous research in this area has focused on the impact on the experience of difficult births and conceptions but not on how they were communicated to the child/adult.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
petguide.com

3 Common Cat Training Mistakes

Whether you want to stop your kitty from jumping on the kitchen counter or you want to train her to do tricks, the first thing to bear in mind is that training is a process that takes time. Avoiding some common cat training mistakes may help ensure your feline friend...
PETS
PetsRadar

I tried some calming cat treats - find out what they did to my cat

Kitties can become skittish and anxious, and calming cat treats claim to help them feel more at ease. In the same way that calming cat collars seek to reassure cats and prevent them from displaying anxious behavior, these treats are designed to reduce or clear symptoms such as urine marking, hiding, fighting, upset stomachs and scratching. They're also used by many pet owners either daily or during times of great stress. But do they work?
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy