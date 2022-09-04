ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

worldairlinenews.com

Frontier Airlines announces nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa, Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop seasonal service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) in November 2022. With the new service, Frontier will serve a total of seven nonstop destinations from STL including the warm weather markets of Cancun, Orlando, and Punta Cana. Service...
CLEVELAND, OH
Click10.com

Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport

MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

State Seeks Public Input on Widening of Sawgrass Expressway

State authorities are asking the public to weigh in on a proposed project to widen the Sawgrass Expressway from six to ten lanes within a three-mile area. The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a Design Public Information Meeting about the project at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist dead after crash with Broward County Transit bus

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after crashing with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue went to the 2200 block of North Powerline Road about 1 p.m. and found the motorcyclist dead, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson for Broward County Transit said in an email Wednesday that there were no ...
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Nearly a dozen hurt in Miami-Dade boat crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a boat accident Sunday night near Elliott Key. Authorities investigating the incident report that a vessel collided with a buoy causing three people to be thrown into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Turnpike in Homestead; no reported injuries

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead. The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage. A 7News viewer sent in a picture...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into van on South Florida highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near LeJeune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues

Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

