Jay Stansfield wears the No 9 shirt for Exeter City just like his father Adam - who died of cancer aged 31 in 2010 - as Fulham loanee makes an emotional return to his boyhood club

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jay Stansfield wore the No 9 shirt like his late father Adam in emotional scenes at Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old Fulham loanee came off the bench during the Grecians' 1-0 win over MK Dons in League One at St James Park.

He wore the same shirt number as his father, who died aged just 31 from bowel cancer in 2010.

Adam Stansfield, also a forward, scored 39 times in 160 matches for the Devon club in the four seasons before he passed away.

Jay was part of Exeter's academy before signing for Fulham in August 2019. He returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan and received a standing ovation when he replaced Sam Nombe in the 79th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSKh8_0hhodXE700
Jay Stansfield (left) took to the pitch for Exeter City on Saturday after signing on loan from Fulham - he wore the No 9 shirt like his dad Adam (right), who died of cancer back in 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt5rH_0hhodXE700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoma9_0hhodXE700
19-year-old Jay has taken the No 9 shirt at Exeter - it was retired after his father died of cancer

'I am never an emotional person but that was one where you start choking up a little bit,' said Exeter manager Matt Taylor.

'To see him in a No 9 shirt is incredible and it brings back memories of the Exeter team I played in alongside his father.

'It's a tragic story and one we were all part of.

'I know his family were here today and that is a huge moment for them. It was one of those moments to be here and I could sense the buzz arriving at the stadium.

'Jay is outstanding and had a really positive impact on the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UI9v_0hhodXE700
Grecians manager Matt Taylor welcomes Stansfield to the club after his loan from Fulham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwDb9_0hhodXE700
Stansfield was the centre of attention as Exeter beat MK Dons in League One on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJy34_0hhodXE700
Jay greets members of his family following his late cameo as a substitute in Saturday's game

'We'll offer all the love he needs and I can't wait to see what he can do.'

Cheick Diabate headed home Exeter's winning goal after 66 minutes.

It was in April 2010, during his fourth season with Exeter, that Stansfield was diagnosed with a form of colorectal cancer.

He underwent surgery to remove part of his colon and even joined the Exeter squad for pre-season training that summer despite the effects of chemotherapy.

However, his condition quickly deteriorated and Stansfield died on August 10.

The Grecians retired his No 9 shirt for nine seasons as a mark of respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXp1N_0hhodXE700
Stansfield No 9 shirts were much in evidence in the crowd at St James Park on Saturday

