Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Yardbarker
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Dallas Mavericks Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA franchise requires a lot of gambling. Every general manager has their cards – and in the immoral words of Kenny Rogers, you’ve got to know when to hold them, and know when to fold them. Of course, every GM in the league is aiming to...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Kevin Durant's Championships With The Warriors Don't Count: "You Could Have Won 4, You Could Have Won 7 Like Big Shot Bob. I Ain't Let That Ride."
Kevin Durant is still getting more hate than any other NBA superstar, his recent shenanigans with the Brooklyn Nets have not helped his cause. The superstar asked for a trade from the Nets despite having 4 years left on his contract leading to a general uproar around the league. He was also criticized heavily for his reported choice of teams when he decided to go, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Gets Real On Joining Russell Westbrook In Lakers Backcourt: "I Haven’t Had An Explosive Guard Like Russ To Play With Defensively And Offensively.”
While he may not be a particularly flashy performer, Patrick Beverley provides a number of services on the court that have made him a valuable contributor in the NBA. Throughout his 10-year career, which has included stints in Houston, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, Bev has made his living as a premier defensive force, often tasked with slowing down the best guards in the game.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Shares A Story Of LeBron James' Mood Changing Seconds After Defeating The Celtics And Realizing He Had To Face Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant In The NBA Finals
LeBron James is getting ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career, and the King is yet to show any major signs of slowing down. He is coming off a great individual season, but this time around, his goal must be to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship.
Yardbarker
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Is Happy LeBron James Signed Extension With The Los Angeles Lakers: "They're Gonna Continue To Be Relevant... I'm Glad LeBron Gonna Finish A Laker."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best players in the league today. Even though he is no longer in his prime, LeBron James is still a superstar-caliber player that is producing at a high level. This summer, we saw LeBron James sign a two-year extension with the...
SB Nation
NBA 2K23 ratings: 14 players who should be higher, 11 who should be lower
The release of a new NBA 2K video game is the first sign that the league will soon return from its offseason hiatus. The franchise has become as much a part of NBA culture as the constant chatter on Twitter and the viral highlights on YouTube, but so much of the discussion around the game is about what it got wrong. This is particularly the case when it comes to ratings.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Gets Fans Hyped For Next Season With Latest Workout Video: “My Friends Asked Me Earlier If I Was BBQ’n For The Holiday. I Said I Am, Ask The Ones In Attendance!”
LeBron James established himself as the greatest player of his generation over a decade back, and incredibly, he is still going strong to this day. LeBron finished runner-up to Steve Nash for the MVP award all the way back in 2006, and he is now coming off a season in which he averaged over 30 points per game, just as he did in 2005-06.
