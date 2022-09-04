British woman, 35, dies after 'falling from sixth-floor window' of four-star Majorca hotel

A British woman has died after plunging from the sixth-floor floor of a four-star hotel in Majorca.

Emergency services were called to the Hotel Bellver in the island's capital city of Palma early this morning after the alarm was raised at around 9.30am.

Despite the best efforts of medics, who rushed the seafront promenade hotel, the 35-year-old sadly from her injuries.

Police on the Spanish island are now investigating her death, with the local homicide unit tasked with probing the circumstances surrounding what happened.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, is thought to have been staying at the hotel with her partner with a person believed to be her partner.

The woman is thought to have fallen from the sixth-floor of Hotel Bellver (pictured), in the Majorcan capital of Palma this morning

It was not immediately clear if that person, who will be interviewed by police as part of their inquiry, was in the room she plunged from at the time.

Although the hotel overlooks the seafront promenade, the unnamed woman plunged from a window at the back of the building above a street called called Marques de la Cenia.

The area where the woman landed has been cordoned off. An autopsy is expected to take place tomorrow or Tuesday.

Medics were called to the four-star hotel (pictured), which is located on the seafront promenade in Palma, earlier this morning

A spokesman for the National Police in Majorca, the force investigating the death: 'I can confirm an investigation has been launched into the death of a British woman at a hotel in Palma this morning.'

It comes less than a month after another British holidaymaker fell to their death from a hotel in the city.

On August 17 a 48-year-old woman was killed after falling from the eighth-floor of the four-star Hotel Melia Palma Marina.