ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD investigates downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPyrR_0hhob4t700

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.

It happened near East Sixth Street and Brazos Street.

At 2:30 a.m., the male victim flagged down an officer in the entertainment district and asked for medical help. The officer saw the victim was “bleeding profusely” from the stomach area. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died.

Police said several subjects were involved in the incident, and two males got into an argument that escalated.

The crime scene extended several blocks because the victim was walking around the area, APD said. Areas between Sixth Street, Seventh Street, San Jacinto Boulevard and Congress Avenue were closed for several hours but are now open.

The homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death.

Austin Police did not release the victim’s identity and did not provide a suspect description.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available. Check back with KXAN for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Woman searching for answers after home shot at in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin woman is looking for answers after her home was shot at last Friday. She shared with CBS Austin that the bullets narrowly missed her son. Austin police say it happened on Townsborough Drive near Colony Loop Drive and Loyola Lane around 2:30 am. Police say no one was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Man Dies Following High-Speed Pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin

On September 2, 2022 while conducting a narcotics investigation, the Pflugerville Police Department attempted to a man who later fled the scene, touching off a police pursuit that began in Pflugerville and concluded in Austin. According to Pflugerville police, the man, identified as Joshua Butler, wrecked his vehicle at Parmer...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide

Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Congress Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Woman dies in auto-ped crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police say no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night. Police say Alix Trask, 32, of Cibolo died on State Highway 46 at Krause Lane after being hit by a vehicle. According to a police report released Thursday, Trask […]
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KVUE

Driver arrested after Taylor crash that killed man and woman

TAYLOR, Texas — A driver is facing a second-degree felony charge after a crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman. The Taylor Police Department said on Monday at 6:16 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting a collision in the 600 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest, at the intersection of FM 973.
TAYLOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. The Austin Police Department says all lanes reopened just before 1:45 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road

A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy