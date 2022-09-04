ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Sandbar & Kitchen on Amelia Island sold for $5.24 million

The oceanfront Sandbar & Kitchen in Fernandina Beach sold Aug. 29 for $5.24 million. The restaurant and bar is at 2910 Atlantic Ave. south of the beach access and Main Beach Park. The buyer was Pamplona Investments Group LLC of Coral Gables. The seller was Main Beach Property LLC of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Action News Jax

Jacksonville IKEA Hosts 4-Day Festival Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Labor Day weekend, Saturday 4 pm.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. IKEA Jacksonville will join with 52 IKEA U.S. locations and hundreds of IKEA Global locations to celebrate IKEA Festival weekend. Area customers are invited to kick off their Labor Day weekend with 4 days...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher planned in Ortega

The city is reviewing a permit application for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at an estimated $200,000. K Brown Interior Design LLC of Ocoee is the interior designer. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ballroom Dance#Amelia Island#Contemporary Dance#Modern Dance#Localevent#Festival#Amelia Community Theatre
Jacksonville Daily Record

Prudential Building on Downtown Southbank sold

Chicago-based Bradford Allen Investment Advisors purchased the Prudential Building on the Downtown Jacksonville Southbank, commercial real estate firm JLL Capital Markets announced Sept. 6. The sales price was not disclosed. The deed was not recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Court as of 6 p.m. Sept 6. The property...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
residentnews.net

Publix opens doors, cuts ribbon after 20 years in the making

Leadership and management at the newly minted East San Marco Publix Super Market were on hand to cut the ribbon to align with their motto ‘Where Shopping is a Pleasure’, Aug. 7. The store opened to cheers from a line of locals who lined the sidewalk before the crack of dawn.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast Foodies | This Jax Beach grocery store is so good, you'll be eating in the aisle

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hey foodies!. Feel like being adventurous in a grocery store? Or are you just 'down' for some really good food?. This week First Coast Foodies is checking out a place that has tons of local food items and treats that you may not find anywhere else. That's in the grocery store section, but if you're not trying to shop you can sit in the restaurant area and order some food.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy