Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?Gayle Kurtzer-MeyersJacksonville, FL
fernandinaobserver.com
A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets
Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Sandbar & Kitchen on Amelia Island sold for $5.24 million
The oceanfront Sandbar & Kitchen in Fernandina Beach sold Aug. 29 for $5.24 million. The restaurant and bar is at 2910 Atlantic Ave. south of the beach access and Main Beach Park. The buyer was Pamplona Investments Group LLC of Coral Gables. The seller was Main Beach Property LLC of...
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898
We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
The Jacksonville Humane Society announces cutest pet contest winner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) held its annual Cutest Pet Contest during the month of August with Subaru of Jacksonville. Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet is Raja! The contest raised a total of $33,144 to go towards the compassionate care of the dogs and cats calling JHS a home-between-homes.
News4Jax.com
A community nearly 100 years old in Jacksonville is getting a new designation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Durkeeville is the first African American community to get a historic designation. The community is just west of I-95 and includes the Myrtle Avenue area. There’s lots of history in this community. The J.P. Small baseball park in Durkeeville is significant for legends of baseball...
Jacksonville IKEA Hosts 4-Day Festival Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Labor Day weekend, Saturday 4 pm.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. IKEA Jacksonville will join with 52 IKEA U.S. locations and hundreds of IKEA Global locations to celebrate IKEA Festival weekend. Area customers are invited to kick off their Labor Day weekend with 4 days...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Steer Butcher planned in Ortega
The city is reviewing a permit application for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at an estimated $200,000. K Brown Interior Design LLC of Ocoee is the interior designer. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Prudential Building on Downtown Southbank sold
Chicago-based Bradford Allen Investment Advisors purchased the Prudential Building on the Downtown Jacksonville Southbank, commercial real estate firm JLL Capital Markets announced Sept. 6. The sales price was not disclosed. The deed was not recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Court as of 6 p.m. Sept 6. The property...
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck’s agreement to dock near Hyatt Regency Jacksonville set to expire, but permanent home far from ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is starting to become a downtown destination, but it might have worn out its welcome at its current spot. At the end of the month, the agreement with the city to dock near the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville expires — and the site for the permanent home for the warship museum is far from ready.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
News4Jax.com
Proposal for new development has some St. Johns County residents sounding the alarm
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – If you drive down Fruit Cove Road in St. Johns County, you can’t help but notice the signs voicing opposition to a rezoning proposal. It would bring a townhome and apartment development to a predominantly rural neighborhood. Fruit Cove is in the northwest portion...
residentnews.net
Publix opens doors, cuts ribbon after 20 years in the making
Leadership and management at the newly minted East San Marco Publix Super Market were on hand to cut the ribbon to align with their motto ‘Where Shopping is a Pleasure’, Aug. 7. The store opened to cheers from a line of locals who lined the sidewalk before the crack of dawn.
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. STORY: A shooting in Palatka leaves 2 dead and 2 in critical condition, a 5th person beaten. Becker paid a visit to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million
Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'. "I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even...
Motorcycle crash temporarily blocks one lane of Mayport Road near Hanna Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Mayport Road and Assisi Lane. JSO said that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and caused one lane of Mayport Road to be closed temporarily. Action News Jax is...
First Coast News
Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a...
First Coast Foodies | This Jax Beach grocery store is so good, you'll be eating in the aisle
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hey foodies!. Feel like being adventurous in a grocery store? Or are you just 'down' for some really good food?. This week First Coast Foodies is checking out a place that has tons of local food items and treats that you may not find anywhere else. That's in the grocery store section, but if you're not trying to shop you can sit in the restaurant area and order some food.
