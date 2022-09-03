Read full article on original website
Former Soda Springs Girls High School Basketball Coach arrested
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A longtime girl’s High School Basketball Coach is behind bars facing sexual abuse charges. Wade Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape according to the Soda Springs Police Department. Schvaneveldt was booked into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Jail...
PHS boys avenge loss
The Indians have a busy week ahead beginning with a home match against Marsh Valley today (Wednesday, Sep. 7) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, will be the rescheduled Burley game at 11 a.m. in Burley and Tuesday, Sep. 13 the Indians travel to Century for their first district match at 4:30p.m.
Preston girls make XC history
The PHS cross-country teams competed at the Cardinal Classic on Sep. 3 where there were over 39 high schools competing. Friday, Sep. 9 they travel to Idaho Falls for the annual Tiger/ Grizz Invitational at Freeman Park. The meet will challenge both teams with at least 40 teams from around the state participating.
Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man
A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night. The post Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man appeared first on Local News 8.
Suspect in Custody After Saturday Night Homicide in Southern Idaho
The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m., September...
LoToJa race may cause brief delays in Preston
Preston area motorists may encounter brief delays on Saturday, Sept. 10 when over 1,500 cyclists pass through on their way to Jackson, Wyoming, in the 40th annual LoToJa Classic. Race Director Brent Chambers emphasized “brief” because cyclists will depart from Logan, Utah, with a large time gap between groups like...
Murder suspect cries during court appearance, admits on Facebook he committed crime
IDAHO FALLS — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday night posted about his hatred of the victim on Facebook minutes after allegedly committing the crime. That’s according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Mark Bent, 41, is accused of killing Nikolas Bird, 23, over...
Prep boys golf: Riverhawks dominate at Birch Creek; Skinner goes really low
SMITHFIELD — For more than a week the Riverhawks got to think about their first outing at Birch Creek Golf Course. Round two at the course was Tuesday, and the defending 4A state champions played like a much more determined team. Not that Ridgeline didn’t play well a week ago, but the Riverhawks took it up a level this time and left no doubt they are the team to beat in Region 11.
Lady Indians lose two
The Lady Indians play their first district opponent next week when they host Century on Tuesday, Sep. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Preston is grateful for the time between games to help them overcome their biggest challenge so far this season, injuries. They were at home against Rigby on Sep. 6...
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
Smith, John Michael
John Michael Smith (Mike) of Smithfield, Utah, passed away peacefully at Caribou Medical Center in Soda Springs, Idaho, on September 4, 2022. He is now happily fishing in paradise, pain-free. Mike was born and raised in Logan, Utah, on February 17, 1946, the son of Donald Rodney Smith and Iva Vilate Hancey. He was the youngest of three children. Mike spent most of his childhood years hunting and fishing in Logan canyon. He graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University, where he studied aeronautics. He served in the United States Army from 1966 - 1971. Mike married Linda Schenk on November 20, 1971, and they had four children. Mike took great pride in everything he did and loved his family above all else. He enjoyed working at Pepperidge Farms for almost forty years, starting as a machinist and retiring as a project manager. Mike shared his love of the mountains with his family and friends and made many wonderful memories of hunting, fishing, and camping. He was an avid reader and lover of ice cream, took pride in his yard, enjoyed gardening, and fly fishing, was skilled at fly-tying, and could fix anything. After retiring, Mike enjoyed going to coffee with his buddies. Mike is survived by his wife, Linda; children Brett (Krista) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Joni (Ulysses) Black of Smithfield, Utah, Melissa (Chad) Corbett of Grace, Idaho, sister Geraldine (John) Figg-Hoblyn of Willits, California, nine beautiful grandchildren, and three adorable great-grandchildren with another on the way. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn, his sister, Patricia, and his parents. We could not have asked for a better husband, dad, poppa, and friend. He taught us the true meaning of unconditional love every single day. We were blessed to have him in our lives and will miss him dearly, but we take great comfort in the knowledge that he will live on in the better parts of us and that we will see him again. We would like to express our deep and heartfelt gratitude to the incredible staff at Caribou Medical Center for their exceptional and compassionate care of Mike during his last weeks. We know he kept you on your toes! Services will be announced in a separate notice. Condolences and memories of Mike can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com .
Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
Rural Route News - Sept. 7, 2022
The Franklin Idaho Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual seminar on Saturday August 27th. Kay Moser and myself (Carolyn) were honored for many years of service on the company board. We received a nice certificate, service pin, and delicious box of Alvey’s chocolates!
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
Franklin Daughters of Utah Pioneers hold annual Jubilee
Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Idaho Daughters of Utah Pioneers Company, welcomed the members at their annual Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. After the thought and prayer by Kay Moser, Pledge of Allegiance led by Penny Wright, and...
Coburn, Sheldon Sant
Coburn Sheldon Sant Coburn 68 Treasureton, Idaho passed away September 5, 2022. Services will be Sat, Sept. 10, 2022, at noon in the Riverdale 2nd Ward Chapel, 3562 N. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting
Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3. The post Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Out of Our Past - September 7, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Elsmore, Jim W.
Elsmore Jim W. Elsmore 92 Preston, Idaho passed away September 4, 2022. Services will be held on Sat, Sept. 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-7:30 pm and Saturday from 10-11:15 a.m. both at the stake center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmotuary.com .
