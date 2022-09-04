Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back. Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
FOX 21 Online
All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
cbs3duluth.com
Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
FOX 21 Online
Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said. Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival. For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed...
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Raises $9,100 For Veterans’ Honor Flights
Just a month ago I shared that there was going to be a Military Appreciation Party & Fundraiser at a local bar in Northern Minnesota. The money raised would be donated to the local VFW and used primarily for Honor Flights for Veterans. Honor Flights are all-expense paid trips for...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
businessnorth.com
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids
Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
FOX 21 Online
Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day
DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday. For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
UPDATE (September, 7, 4:50 p.m.) — The man who has been missing from Northern St. Louis County for more than a week has been found dead. The St. Louis Rescue Squad flew over parts of Chisholm and Hibbing, and sent vehicles searching on the ground Monday. The rescue squad...
Remember That New UMD Bulldog Mascot That Everyone Hated? It’s Gone
There was no way that the University of Minnesota Duluth would be able to ignore the uproar surrounding the new mascot costume that was revealed last week and hit with a giant thud on the masses. Apparently, the folks at UMD did some reflecting over the long holiday weekend and...
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast
Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
Choo-Choo! Hop Aboard This Minnesota Steam Engine Train This September
All aboard! This September, on the second and 4th weekend of the month you'll want to be up along the North Shore as an authentic steam engine will once again be roaming the rails between Duluth and Two Harbors!. According to Trains.com;. "After a two-year hiatus, the Lake Superior Railroad...
FOX 21 Online
MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
cbs3duluth.com
Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault
CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29,...
wpr.org
Police to notify Superior School District of encounters with students under new Handle with Care program
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
WDIO-TV
Gas prices are on the decline, but how long with that last?
It is time to gas up those vehicles again, but over the past several months, people have some a bit of relief at the pumps. “I think they are better prices than they were before. Still, not a great price compared to what they were maybe a few months ago or even a few years ago,” says Jackson Graber.
