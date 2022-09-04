ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs3duluth.com

WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back. Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said. Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival. For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids

Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day

DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday. For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District

A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault

CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29,...
TOWER, MN
WDIO-TV

Gas prices are on the decline, but how long with that last?

It is time to gas up those vehicles again, but over the past several months, people have some a bit of relief at the pumps. “I think they are better prices than they were before. Still, not a great price compared to what they were maybe a few months ago or even a few years ago,” says Jackson Graber.
DULUTH, MN
