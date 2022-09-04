ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘You saw sauce on him’ – Man Utd icon Wayne Rooney reveals Alex Ferguson’s amazing reaction after Arsenal Pizzagate row

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFOSW_0hhoYNxq00

WAYNE ROONEY has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson was left "in shock" after the infamous Pizzagate row at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Arsenal came to blows in what has been dubbed 'Battle of the Buffet' or 'Pizzagate' following United's 2-0 win over the Gunners in October 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6g6Q_0hhoYNxq00
Man Utd ended Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run in October 2004 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzUz3_0hhoYNxq00
Tensions were high throughout the match Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcSNH_0hhoYNxq00
Rooney scored during the game Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

The result marked the end of Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run and the fierce rivalry between the two sides ultimately caused tensions to boil over after full-time, leading to a huge brawl in the tunnel.

Among the altercation, then-Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas launched a slice of PIZZA which then hit Ferguson, who was caught in the crossfire.

Rooney has now admitted that the United players were left fuming after learning that their manager had been hit.

In his column for The Times, the United legend wrote: "After full-time, I remember being one of the first into the dressing room but then hearing shouting in the tunnel outside.

"The manager walked in and you could see he had been hit by something, only you didn’t know what.

"Then you saw the sauce on him. He took his top off and he was clearly worried and shocked.

"That knocked me. Alex Ferguson was someone I’d watched growing up, and then seen, as a player, how fierce and demanding he was.

"Then you see him in shock: you take the football out of it and understand that he’s an older man and just come under attack.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"We wanted to defend him and from there things spilt out into the corridor. There was a bit of pushing and I think a few punches may have been thrown.

"Nothing happened that was too extreme — it was a bit like one of those mêlées you see on the pitch – but the tunnel is so tight at Old Trafford that players have to jostle past each other at the best of times, and so this was a stand-off that got physical. It got split up quickly, though."

Fabregas recently admitted that he threw the pizza because he "didn't have the courage" to fight.

The two sides clash again at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Utd#Arsenal Pizzagate#Old Trafford#The Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Chelsea legend William Gallas slams new owner Todd Boehly for ‘desperate’ Aubameyang transfer and crazy summer spending

FORMER Chelsea ace William Gallas has criticised new owner Todd Boehly for his "rushed" transfer splurge this summer and the "desperate" signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues splashed a Premier League record £271.1million as they signed the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and of course Aubameyang.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy