King Philippe of Belgium and his wife Queen Mathilde attend the wedding of her younger brother Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz in Normandy

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Belgian royal family came together to celebrate yesterday as the younger brother of Queen Mathilde tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend.

Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz, 37, wed Caroline Philipp in Pont L'Eveque, in the Normandy region of France, in a ceremony attended by their friends and loved ones.

Queen Mathilde, 49, was among the guests, accompanied by her husband King Philippe, 62, and three of their children.

Princess Elisabeth, 20, and Princess Eléonore, 14, looked chic in flowing pastel floral dresses, while their brother Prince Emmanuel, 16 looked dapper in a navy suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MO509_0hhoXry500
Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz, 37, wed Caroline Philipp in Pont L'Eveque, in the Normandy region of France, in a ceremony attended by their friends and loved ones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMuur_0hhoXry500
The beaming couple looked as loved up as ever as they exited their ceremony and headed into their reception in a vintage car 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dFbU_0hhoXry500
Queen Mathilde, 49, was among the guests, accompanied by her husband King Philippe, 62, and three of their children, Princess Eleonore, 14, Princess Elisabeth, 20 and Prince Emmanuel, 16

Charles-Henri, who used to hold the title of baron but became a count upon marrying, beamed as he was seen exiting the church with his new bride on his arm.

Caroline's dress was a very elegant tiered number, boasting a tasteful v-neckline, long sleeves and an impressive ornate veil made from fine lace, carried by two bridesmaids.

Her hair was styled in a chic half-up do, with her shiny brown locks cascading down her back in luscious tresses, and a small diamond-encrusted comb holding her veil in place.

The glowing bride sported a natural make-up look, with a dash of bronzer and a pink lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bCHp_0hhoXry500
Queen Mathilde looked extremely stylish at the nuptials, donning an all-green ensemble. She was greeted by the officiant as she stepped out of her car 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VwIU_0hhoXry500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QBn8_0hhoXry500
The royal children looked very chic, with Eleonore and Elisabeth sporting similar floral dresses and Emmanuel donning a navy suit

She added a touch of bling to her elegant bridal look with diamond drop earrings shaped like hearts.

Caroline's bouquet which was made of wild flowers, with white roses and blush pink blooms, completed her outfit.

Meanwhile, Charles-Henri looked dapper in a grey morning coat with a beige vest, pin-stripped trousers, and a jade tie.

His sister Queen Mathilde looked extremely stylish at the nuptials, in an all-green ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jm3pf_0hhoXry500
The bridesmaids looked adorable in their white dresses, which were tied with a jade green bow and paired with velvet green shoes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHuOY_0hhoXry500
Queen Mathilde and her daughters were the picture of poise as they walked together to the ceremony with King Philippe (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsXr0_0hhoXry500
Princess Elisabeth, who is the heiress-to-the-throne, looked very stylish in a floral gown she paired with pearls and an orange clutch bag 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HiDs_0hhoXry500
The ceremony was attended by Charles-Henri and Mathilde's mother, Countess Anne Marie d'Udekem d'Acoz, who looked sensational in red and pink 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZhGh_0hhoXry500
White wedding: the bride wore a traditional tiered dress with an impressive veil boasting lace detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFbDJ_0hhoXry500
Two bridesmaids were tasked with the important role of carrying the bride's veil as she began to walk down the aisle 

Her dress, which looked like a cape, thanks to its sleeves, was made from a fluid fabric that draped elegantly as she and King Philippe made their way to the church and greeted the officiant.

The royal paired her frock with a small fascinator and a clutch bag of the same colour, finally accessorising with a pair of nude heels.

Meanwhile, her blonde locks were pulled back into a glamorous bun, showing off her diamond earrings with a green gem.

King Philippe, who was also wearing a morning coat, looked stylish in his traditional wedding garb.

The couple's eldest daughter and heiress-to-the-throne Princess Elisabeth, looked very chic in a flowy dress in pastel tones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYDwE_0hhoXry500
After the ceremony, the beaming bride cheerful waved her bouquet into the air as she stepped out of the church with her husband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24B9ZD_0hhoXry500
Charles-Henri's sisters and mother, and his brother-in-law King Philippe, were in the front row as he exited the church 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZOQC_0hhoXry500
The happy couple exchanged a kiss while guests threw flower petals at them to celebrate their union   
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXOmJ_0hhoXry500
Wedding guests looked delighted for the happy couple as they made their way out of the church 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oa0kF_0hhoXry500
King Philippe, 62, looked very dapper in his morning coat, which had a white rose pinned to his lapel 

The floral number, which was adorned with orange and pink motifs, complemented the royal's dainty silhouette.

Her blonde locks were styled with a large blush pink headband, pulling her long tresses away from her face.

She completed the look with dropped pearl and gold earrings and nude heels.

Her younger sister sported a similar look, opting for a flowing floral yellow tiered knee-length dress, paired with flat beige ballerina pumps. She wore her blonde locks straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNVPy_0hhoXry500
White rose petals flew into the hair as the happy couple made their way out of church and to their car  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7w5T_0hhoXry500
Charles-Henri and Caroline, who will live in his Chateau de Losange in Belgium, looked as loved-up as ever  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXujJ_0hhoXry500
Guests formed a line and threw more petals into the air as the couple left church in a vintage car

The royal family joined well-wishers in greeting the couple as they exchanged a loving kiss and exited the church following their religious union.

The ceremony was also attended by two of Mathilde and Charles-Henri's sisters, Margravine Elisabeth Pallavicini, and Baroness Helene Jensen.

Beaming Charles-Henri and Caroline looked as loved-up as ever as they hopped into a vintage car, with the bride triumphantly waving her bouquet in the air.

Charles-Henri is the son of Count Patrick d’Udekem d’Acoz and Countess Anna Maria Komorowska and the younger brother of Queen Mathilde.

He lives in the Chateau De Losange in Belgium and works as a lawyer, while his bride Caroline is an investment banker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i72BC_0hhoXry500
The bride and groomed waved at their family and friends as they took off for their reception following the religious ceremony 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rS9bn_0hhoXry500
The royal family put on a very stylish display as they travelled from Belgium to Normandy to witness the happy occasion 

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

