King Philippe of Belgium and his wife Queen Mathilde attend the wedding of her younger brother Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz in Normandy

The Belgian royal family came together to celebrate yesterday as the younger brother of Queen Mathilde tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend.

Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz, 37, wed Caroline Philipp in Pont L'Eveque, in the Normandy region of France, in a ceremony attended by their friends and loved ones.

Queen Mathilde, 49, was among the guests, accompanied by her husband King Philippe, 62, and three of their children.

Princess Elisabeth, 20, and Princess Eléonore, 14, looked chic in flowing pastel floral dresses, while their brother Prince Emmanuel, 16 looked dapper in a navy suit.

Charles-Henri, who used to hold the title of baron but became a count upon marrying, beamed as he was seen exiting the church with his new bride on his arm.

Caroline's dress was a very elegant tiered number, boasting a tasteful v-neckline, long sleeves and an impressive ornate veil made from fine lace, carried by two bridesmaids.

Her hair was styled in a chic half-up do, with her shiny brown locks cascading down her back in luscious tresses, and a small diamond-encrusted comb holding her veil in place.

The glowing bride sported a natural make-up look, with a dash of bronzer and a pink lipstick.

She added a touch of bling to her elegant bridal look with diamond drop earrings shaped like hearts.

Caroline's bouquet which was made of wild flowers, with white roses and blush pink blooms, completed her outfit.

Meanwhile, Charles-Henri looked dapper in a grey morning coat with a beige vest, pin-stripped trousers, and a jade tie.

His sister Queen Mathilde looked extremely stylish at the nuptials, in an all-green ensemble.

Her dress, which looked like a cape, thanks to its sleeves, was made from a fluid fabric that draped elegantly as she and King Philippe made their way to the church and greeted the officiant.

The royal paired her frock with a small fascinator and a clutch bag of the same colour, finally accessorising with a pair of nude heels.

Meanwhile, her blonde locks were pulled back into a glamorous bun, showing off her diamond earrings with a green gem.

King Philippe, who was also wearing a morning coat, looked stylish in his traditional wedding garb.

The couple's eldest daughter and heiress-to-the-throne Princess Elisabeth, looked very chic in a flowy dress in pastel tones.

The floral number, which was adorned with orange and pink motifs, complemented the royal's dainty silhouette.

Her blonde locks were styled with a large blush pink headband, pulling her long tresses away from her face.

She completed the look with dropped pearl and gold earrings and nude heels.

Her younger sister sported a similar look, opting for a flowing floral yellow tiered knee-length dress, paired with flat beige ballerina pumps. She wore her blonde locks straight.

The royal family joined well-wishers in greeting the couple as they exchanged a loving kiss and exited the church following their religious union.

The ceremony was also attended by two of Mathilde and Charles-Henri's sisters, Margravine Elisabeth Pallavicini, and Baroness Helene Jensen.

Beaming Charles-Henri and Caroline looked as loved-up as ever as they hopped into a vintage car, with the bride triumphantly waving her bouquet in the air.

Charles-Henri is the son of Count Patrick d’Udekem d’Acoz and Countess Anna Maria Komorowska and the younger brother of Queen Mathilde.

He lives in the Chateau De Losange in Belgium and works as a lawyer, while his bride Caroline is an investment banker.

The bride and groomed waved at their family and friends as they took off for their reception following the religious ceremony