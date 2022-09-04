Read full article on original website
Prentice Controls in win over Abbotsford Volleyball
Prentice defeated Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Volleyball, 25-16, 25-20, 26-28, 25-16. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
Marshfield Volleyball Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, August 21 to August 27
Voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week, August 21 to August 27 saw voters turn out in large numbers to support local teams. Marshfield Volleyball earned the title as the area’s top team, collecting 398 votes. Medford Football was second with 178 votes. Third place went to Owen-Withee...
Mosinee Soccer Falls to Pulaski
Edgewood Field, Mosinee. The weather was warm, but Pulaski came in hot and left with a 3-0 victory over Mosinee. Pulaski used crisp passes, and the occasional long-ball to get themselves in a position to take shots, but Keaton read the play well, and caught everything that was shot at him. AN unfortunate break in the 8th minute led to a goal for Zachary Valeria. Mosinee answer with a counter by Caden Schmimrler pushing hard up the middle, then dropping a pass to Jaeger Dhein. Jaeger put on a hard shot, but the keeper was able to make the save. Later in the half Pulaski tried the left side of the Mosinee defense, and got just enough of a break to pull off a shot, and a shot curled in just inside the far right post. Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch made several save to keep Mosinee in the game, with one especially stout save on a shot from in the box. Right before half got another tally, making the score Pulaski 3, Mosinee 0 at halftime.
Medford Raiders Cross Country Season Preview
Coaching staff: Sherry Meyer and Stephen Reynolds MASH Cross Country Program. Key Returners: Meredith Richter junior, Brooke Rudolph senior, Ella Daniels junior, Ella Dassow junior. Boys: Tanner Hraby junior, Lucas Borman senior, Nick Steliga. junior, Logan Gubser junior, and Josh Clark senior. key newcomers: Esmeralda Anderson, freshman, Riley Clark sophomore,...
Newman Tennis Coasts Past Assumption
No. 1 – Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic def. Ahnabelle Khang, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic def. Kara Drewiske, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic def. Macy Vollert, Assumption, 6-4 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Addie Schmitt, Newman Catholic def. Ari Cavanaugh, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Pittsville Panthers Cross Country Season Preview
Key returners: Girls Varsity: Natalie Fuller – Senior. Key newcomers: Girls Varsity: Kennedy Parkison – Freshman. Conference outlook: It is still early to tell how the conference stacks up but the traditional strong teams will be Steven Point Pacelli, Rosholt, and Iola Scandinavia on the boys side and likely Amherst, Bonduel, and Weyauwega-Fremont on the gals sides of things. Much depends on the health of all the teams and losses to graduation as well. Should be a competitive conference this year as there are some talented individuals that can influence the outcome of the conference meet.
Rhinelander Hodags Girls Swimming Schedule
Swimming and Diving: Girls Varsity Fall 2022 Schedule. Game 08-18-22 5:00PM Merrill Away vs. Merrill, Black River Falls, DC Everest, Ladysmith, Lakeland Union High School, Marshfield, Rice Lake, Stevens Point Area, Tomahawk, Wausau West MARC (Merrill Area Recreation Center) Meet 08-24-22 2:00PM Colby Away vs. Colby, Antigo, Black River Falls,...
Obituary for Richard Berger
Richard “Dick” E. Berger, 73, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Terrace in Stratford. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Chad Anderson will officiate.
Historical Society Pays Tribute to Jan Thomas
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – North Wood County Historical Society (NWCHS) paid tribute to Jan Thomas, a longtime member of the group who passed away on August 29. Thomas is known as an involved community member who was especially dedicated to history and her faith. NWCHS posted the following:. “Remembering...
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim to Speak at Next Moms for Liberty Chapter Meeting
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Ryan Petty will speak at the next Moms For Liberty Wood County chapter meeting on September 12 at 6:30pm in Marshfield. Petty lost his daughter Alaina in the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s day 2018. Alaina was one of 17 students and teachers killed. Since the tragedy that took their daughter, Ryan and his wife Kelly have been actively involved in the public policy arena as advocates for improving school safety, through early identification, and intervention of potential threats.
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
Public Works to Consider Speed Humps on West 17th
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – City Engineer Tom Turchi is scheduled to present at Tuesday’s Board of Public Works meeting in response to speeding concerns on West 17th Street. A five year crash review revealed three reportable crashes. 2018/7/11 – Sideswipe with a parked vehicle. 2018/4/3 – Single...
