We All Need 5 Types Of Friends In Our Life. This study tells us how important these relationships can be for health and happiness. Right up there with diet and exercise. Think about how all your different friends have been able to fill different roles in your life. Of course, not everyone can be a close friend, and that’s OK. Here are the five types of friends you and I need. We all need. Source Today.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO