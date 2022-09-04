Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Opens Up About Being Kidnapped – Declined Meeting Real-Life Brother
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has said he turned down an offer to meet his biological brother. Soon after birth, Flair was taken from his mother and placed in Tennessee Children’s Home Society, separating him from his brother. On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The English monarch passed after serving as the Queen for 70 years. Following the news of her Majesty passing away, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from William Regal, Paige,...
