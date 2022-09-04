ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

The oldest house in Sagamore hits the market

The three-bedroom home dates to 1690 and has three bedrooms and a windmill tower. Dating to 1690, 31 Crowell Road was the first house built in the Bourne’s Sagamore village, according to historic documents. Later, it became Crowell Farm, which included a mill added to the main house around 1902.
BOURNE, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Aug. 22 – Sept. 2, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/31/2022Grimley, Edward J JrGallo P59 Boren Ln Lot 20$1,100,000. 8/31/2022Smith, Gerard JKuthe V S16 Main St Lot 1A & 2B$839,000. 8/29/202239 Glendale Road TrustSonnenshein D A35 Glendale Rd Lot...
Watertown News

Visit Life-Friendly Gardens During the Upcoming Tour in Watertown

The following announcement was provided by the Life-Friendly Garden Tour organizers:. Hear the buzz, see the color, take the tour: Enjoy the free, self-guided Life-Friendly Garden Tour in Watertown on Sunday, September 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s tour has a special place on the street: in addition...
WATERTOWN, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA
YourArlington

An unexpected proposal ... and after that, McDonald's

Let's hazard a guess: Most couples thinking about a venue to pop the question do not consider McDonald's. Cherag Selhi bucked the trend. The Arlington High School grad who grew up in East Arlington has also grown up at the fast-food restaurant chain. Now the operator of five Boston-area McDonald's, he told YourArlington what drew him to find romance in french fries.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Attorney Included in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Alexandra N. Mansfield, of Watertown, was included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for her work in Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, and Litigation – Intellectual Property. This is her second year being recognized. Mansfield is an associate in Mirick...
WATERTOWN, MA
natickreport.com

Natick Business Buzz: Park Street Ice Cream now accepting cards, going year round; Not so fast on those cannabis delivery companies; Conscious Beauty Collective opens at Mall

Park Street Ice Cream now accepting cards, going year round. After 42 years, Park Street Ice Cream on the Natick Common is no longer a cash-only business. It is now accepting a variety of credit cards, as well as apps such as Apple and Google Pay. “We figured that offering...
NATICK, MA
NECN

This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI

