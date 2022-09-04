Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Related
The oldest house in Sagamore hits the market
The three-bedroom home dates to 1690 and has three bedrooms and a windmill tower. Dating to 1690, 31 Crowell Road was the first house built in the Bourne’s Sagamore village, according to historic documents. Later, it became Crowell Farm, which included a mill added to the main house around 1902.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Watertown News
Networking Event at Kitchen Design Store Hosted by Watertown Business Coalition
Come out to one of Watertown’s newest kitchen design stores and network during the Watertown Business Coalition‘s September coffee connect. Compass Kitchens, located at 110 Arlington St., will host the event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Grab a cup of coffee and a bite...
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Aug. 22 – Sept. 2, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/31/2022Grimley, Edward J JrGallo P59 Boren Ln Lot 20$1,100,000. 8/31/2022Smith, Gerard JKuthe V S16 Main St Lot 1A & 2B$839,000. 8/29/202239 Glendale Road TrustSonnenshein D A35 Glendale Rd Lot...
Watertown News
Visit Life-Friendly Gardens During the Upcoming Tour in Watertown
The following announcement was provided by the Life-Friendly Garden Tour organizers:. Hear the buzz, see the color, take the tour: Enjoy the free, self-guided Life-Friendly Garden Tour in Watertown on Sunday, September 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s tour has a special place on the street: in addition...
Dorchester Reporter
Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle
A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
wichitabyeb.com
Mark your calendars for one of the best fall festivals around town: Greater Andover Days
Mark your calendars for Friday, September 30 – October 2, 2022. Greater Andover Days is the fall festival the city of Andover and surrounding area deserves after the community was affected and impacted by the tornado. This year’s theme is Stand With Andover. Greater Andover Days will celebrate their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
YourArlington
An unexpected proposal ... and after that, McDonald's
Let's hazard a guess: Most couples thinking about a venue to pop the question do not consider McDonald's. Cherag Selhi bucked the trend. The Arlington High School grad who grew up in East Arlington has also grown up at the fast-food restaurant chain. Now the operator of five Boston-area McDonald's, he told YourArlington what drew him to find romance in french fries.
Watertown News
Watertown Attorney Included in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch
Alexandra N. Mansfield, of Watertown, was included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for her work in Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, and Litigation – Intellectual Property. This is her second year being recognized. Mansfield is an associate in Mirick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
Italian ‘SeptemberFest’ Coming to Boston Sounds Simply Mouthwatering
Here we go. This may just be the biggest fall event in Boston, and it's all about FOOD! Yum! And it's outside under the stars in the South Garden of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at the Prudential Center. You've heard of Eataly correct? This is Boston's vibrant Italian marketplace with...
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: Park Street Ice Cream now accepting cards, going year round; Not so fast on those cannabis delivery companies; Conscious Beauty Collective opens at Mall
Park Street Ice Cream now accepting cards, going year round. After 42 years, Park Street Ice Cream on the Natick Common is no longer a cash-only business. It is now accepting a variety of credit cards, as well as apps such as Apple and Google Pay. “We figured that offering...
NECN
This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire in Medford multi-family home
MEDFORD, Mass. — Fire crews battled a large house fire in Medford on Monday morning. Medford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Graham tells Boston 25 that crews got the first call for the fire on Forest Street at around 6:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the rear of the...
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
Comments / 0