Click2Houston.com
$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD
A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
fox26houston.com
Mother of man shot to death outside Washington Ave. nightclub wants justice
HOUSTON - A mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed outside a Washington Avenue nightclub. The shooting left 33-year-old German Maravilla Aguilar dead and two others injured last month outside Heart Nightclub and no one has been arrested yet. PREVIOUS: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures...
KENS 5
Passenger dies after being shot inside vehicle on Grand Parkway, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot while riding in a vehicle on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened around 12:30 a.m. heading east on the Grand Parkway near Champion Forest. Deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of two suspects tied to fatal shooting outside home in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two suspects tied to a fatal shooting of a man on July 12 in a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. outside a home in the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.
HPD asks for help identifying suspects in deadly July shooting of man in city's south side
The motive behind Deshawn Celestine's death remains unknown. Now, HPD said they are looking to find two suspects and a possible Nissan vehicle involved.
HPD release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston
The shooting happened at an apartment complex's parking garage. At the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and pronounced dead.
Video shows 3 armed men robbing $50K worth of merchandise from Houston store
HOUSTON — Houston Police released surveillance footage and new details after three armed men stole nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from an eyeglass store in the Tanglewood area. The robbery happened Friday in the middle of the day at the Pro Optix Eye Care on San Felipe Street. Three...
FBI still searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' after 3rd Houston bank robbery
Although he isn't wearing his "big shades," FBI Houston says this is the same guy. All three robberies happened at Houston-area First Convenience Bank branches.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting in May
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of shooting a 29-year-old man to death in May has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Robert Taylor, 34, has since been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Gregory Scott. On May 5, Houston police responded to reports...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
cw39.com
HPD: Man charged with capital murder after killing 2, says he did it because they were ‘performing witchcraft’
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man has been charged with capital murder after killing two people and wounding another after accusing them of performing witchcraft, police said. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, was officially charged with the crimes on Saturday after being arrested for a shooting incident at the 1200 block of Neiman Lane in north Houston.
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police...
fox26houston.com
Driver found shot in car in northwest Harris County
A driver was shot Monday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities responded to a call in the 12700 block of Huffmeister Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man shot in the driver’s seat. The sheriff’s office says...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Robbers on the run after snatching designer glasses, cash from eye care business in Galleria area
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of an eye care business in the Galleria area. According to police, the robbery happened on Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe. Police said,...
fox26houston.com
More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns were stolen from a local designer over Labor Day weekend. Houston police need your help identifying the suspects. It happened at the David Peck Boutique on Fountainview and San Felipe around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say burglars broke in with a...
Man remains at large after shooting girlfriend's ex-husband in east Harris County, deputies say
The ex-husband showed up to his ex-wife's home and got into a fight with her current boyfriend, deputies said. He's now fighting for his life at a hospital.
