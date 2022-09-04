ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD

A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mother of man shot to death outside Washington Ave. nightclub wants justice

HOUSTON - A mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed outside a Washington Avenue nightclub. The shooting left 33-year-old German Maravilla Aguilar dead and two others injured last month outside Heart Nightclub and no one has been arrested yet. PREVIOUS: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Khou
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KHOU

She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver found shot in car in northwest Harris County

A driver was shot Monday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities responded to a call in the 12700 block of Huffmeister Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man shot in the driver’s seat. The sheriff’s office says...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy