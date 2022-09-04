ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Jihad Ward ready to step up with edge rushers injured

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s no secret that the New York Giants suffered more injuries than any other team during the preseason. The situation isn’t pretty on either side of the ball, but veteran outside linebacker Jihad Ward wants fans to rest easy.

“I’ve proved enough about this scheme and what I can do,” he told NJ Advance Media. “One thing about me: I don’t care what people think about what I’m capable of — or what I’m not capable of. And this is why I’ve made it so far. So let ’em keep talking. I’m going to hold it down until (Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari) come back.”

The 28-year-old linebacker out of Illinois was originally drafted by the (then) Oakland Raiders in 2016. He’s also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Raves and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has a total of 91 tackles (38 solo), 10 sacks, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Ward’s statement is a testament to his personality. He tells it like it is — sometimes blunt bordering on rude, sometimes defiant and always confident. His experience and personality led him to be quickly accepted in the Giants locker room, which should have a positive influence on the field.

Hopefully that confidence and the bond Ward has built with the rest of the defense will be enough to “hold it down” while Thibodeaux and Ojulari heal up.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Olathe native Isaiah Simmons has been asked to go easy on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is getting a chance to live out a dream in Week 1. A native of Olathe, Kansas and an Olathe North Eagle alum, Simmons grew up as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he says many of his friends and family members are still big fans of the team and they’ve been giving him a bit of grief ahead of the season opener.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins had a large group of free agents in for visits

The Miami Dolphins have been combing through the list of free agents with the hopes of improving their roster and practice squad for the season. On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, and they ended up signing four of them to the practice squad by the end of the day, including defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and defensive back Chris Steele.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 1 on Wednesday, and only one player completely missed practice for either team. Washington safety Kamren Curl, who recently underwent surgery on his thumb, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Curl told the media on Monday he could play with the cast and hoped to be able to play in Week 1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

