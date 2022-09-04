Giants' Jihad Ward ready to step up with edge rushers injured

It’s no secret that the New York Giants suffered more injuries than any other team during the preseason. The situation isn’t pretty on either side of the ball, but veteran outside linebacker Jihad Ward wants fans to rest easy.

“I’ve proved enough about this scheme and what I can do,” he told NJ Advance Media. “One thing about me: I don’t care what people think about what I’m capable of — or what I’m not capable of. And this is why I’ve made it so far. So let ’em keep talking. I’m going to hold it down until (Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari) come back.”

The 28-year-old linebacker out of Illinois was originally drafted by the (then) Oakland Raiders in 2016. He’s also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Raves and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has a total of 91 tackles (38 solo), 10 sacks, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Ward’s statement is a testament to his personality. He tells it like it is — sometimes blunt bordering on rude, sometimes defiant and always confident. His experience and personality led him to be quickly accepted in the Giants locker room, which should have a positive influence on the field.

Hopefully that confidence and the bond Ward has built with the rest of the defense will be enough to “hold it down” while Thibodeaux and Ojulari heal up.