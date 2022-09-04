Read full article on original website
Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King
The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week
Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Buffalo Man Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing Of Woman On Doat Street
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of the stabbing death of a woman on Doat Street. A jury found the 28-year-old man guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. Talyn D. Williams was convicted of all counts against him. Jurors announced the guilty verdict on the morning of Wednesday, September 7, 2022. It took jurors approximately 3 1/2 hours of deliberation. The trial lasted four days.
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
spectrumlocalnews.com
WNY temples receive $200,000 for security enhancements
In the past several years, we have seen multiple violent attacks at places of worship. To help people feel safer, the Department of Homeland Security has set aside $300,000 for Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo and Temple Beth-El in Niagara Falls. The money comes from federal grant funding to help...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Tonawanda marina says it's getting 'high fives' for allowing concealed carry
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The small sign on the door at Smith Boys marina in North Tonawanda may be perceived as a big statement by some. However, sales manager Rob Smith said he didn't think twice about establishing that the business is not a gun free zone. "In our...
investigativepost.org
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
How Buffalo, New York Ranks Among America’s Most Dangerous Cities
America has a crime problem. Whether Americans want to admit it, crime and violence have been part of American life since the beginning. According to a report by CBS News, there are 65 metro areas in the United States that have a serious issue with violent crime. According to their...
Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
New York Woman Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A New York woman claimed a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars. Niagara County resident Sue Wilson, of Lewiston, claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" top prize from the Thursday, June 30, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The top prize guarantees a minimum...
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?
Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
