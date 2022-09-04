We hope everyone had a great day at day #2 of AirFest! Here are some tips and info for tomorrow 9/4! We have a similar but slig…

The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO