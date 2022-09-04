CHIEF ADJUAH (formerly Christian Scott) | FERRY PARK, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 | 2:30-3:45pm — Exit Zero Jazz Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capemayvibe.com
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes…
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes and Night Concert reserved seats can be purchased online. Save the ticket seller fees by calling the Fest Box Office on 609-849-9202. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
capemayvibe.com
Summer may be coming to an end, but we still have live music every weekend! 🎶 Join us every Friday, Saturday & Sunday for live e…
Summer may be coming to an end, but we still have live music every weekend! 🎶 Join us every Friday, Saturday & Sunday for live entertainment on the rooftop! This week’s lineup:. 🎸 Friday 9.09. Brian Bachorz 4-8PM 🎹 Saturday 9.10. Doug DeVincent 12-4PM Dueling on...
capemayvibe.com
We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia's join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his…
We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia’s join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his on the popular podcast on www.broadwayradio.com. “The opening night audience was riveted!” and “Get to Cape May Stage and see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!” THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs through October 2nd. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t delay. Click link to buy tickets or for more information.
capemayvibe.com
It's everyone's favorite night of the week…. Hemingway's Prime Rib Night!🥩🍴 • Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious …
It’s everyone’s favorite night of the week…. Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious Prime Rib Dinner!. Reservations Recommended – 609.884.5611 ext. 550. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capemayvibe.com
AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY On Sept 19th at 7pm. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Meli…
AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Melissa Errico joins Cape May Stage for an unforgettable evening. Melissa will be performing some of her favorite love songs Broadway songs. @melissa_errico_fairymom @capemaymag @lovecapemay @cape_mayniac @capemaystrong @thepressofac @abcnews @broadwaycom @newjerseystage @njmonthly @visitwildwood #capemaystrong #capemay...
capemayvibe.com
Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…
Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We’ve got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about …
More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about nine miles!. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #capemay #capemaynj #capemaywhalewatcher #whalewatching #whalewatch #wildlifephotography #wildwood #nj #newjersey #dolphins #dolphin. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
capemayvibe.com
Harvested fruit today for our 2022 Stone Series! Make sure to pick up a bottle of our 2021 Stone Series wines on your next visit…
Harvested fruit today for our 2022 Stone Series! Make sure to pick up a bottle of our 2021 Stone Series wines on your next visit 🍇. #harvest #winelover #vineyard #grapes #stoneseries #capemay #capemaywinery #vines #whitewine #njwine #drinklocal. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and...
RELATED PEOPLE
capemayvibe.com
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!! But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Frid…
It’s Official!!! Tonight’s performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. Click link below or call 609-770-8311. http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
capemayvibe.com
That’s wrap! Saved the best video for last. PBY on its way out. Thank you to all those that attended, sponsored, volunteered, …
That’s wrap! Saved the best video for last. PBY on its way out. Thank you to all those that attended, sponsored, volunteered, museum members, and our staff members. This event requires a lot of hard work and without all of these integral pieces, we would get nowhere. We are...
capemayvibe.com
🚨 WATER PARK OPERATING UPDATE FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022 🚨 Raging Waters will be closed for the day due to expected inclement wea…
🚨 WATER PARK OPERATING UPDATE FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022 🚨. Raging Waters will be closed for the day due to expected inclement weather. Both Raging Waters and Ocean Oasis are now officially closed for the season. Thank you for another great summer!. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
capemayvibe.com
Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing
Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Shelters Lutsk, Ukraine. One County helping Another Stay Alive's post
TODAY’S THE DAY! Live-streaming from Ukraine at 5pm – it will be a short ten-minute event with our local Cape May volunteers actually meeting the Ukrainian locals who help to manage the shelter. At the same time, here we’ll have the local Cape May knitting group “Kintting for...
capemayvibe.com
media4.giphy.com
Best of luck to all the students, teachers, and facility returning to school today. May your days be filled with great memories that last a lifetime. Middle Township High School Cape May City Elementary School West Cape May Elementary School LCMR School District Cape May Times Cape May City Township of Lower Middle Township Ocean City High School.
Comments / 0