CHIEF ADJUAH (formerly Christian Scott) | FERRY PARK, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 | 2:30-3:45pm — Exit Zero Jazz Festival

We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia’s join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his on the popular podcast on www.broadwayradio.com. “The opening night audience was riveted!” and “Get to Cape May Stage and see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!” THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs through October 2nd. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t delay. Click link to buy tickets or for more information.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO