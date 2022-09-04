Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Who will win the AFC North?
Not to sound like a broken record, but . . . WHAT?. The Baltimore Ravens are favored to finish ahead of the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North?. In the words of my former mother-in-law, “give me a fat break.”. Color me jaded, but there is...
Cincy Jungle
Cam Taylor-Britt putting in work to be ready after stint on IR
The Cincinnati Bengals really looked to bolster their current and future prospects in their secondary by taking Daxton Hill in the first round and then followed it up with cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second. Taylor-Britt was expected to possibly push veteran Eli Apple for the second boundary corner spot,...
Cincy Jungle
What to know for Bengals games this season at Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals have sent out a press release on gameday changes that fans need to be aware of at Paycor Stadium this season. For Sunday’s opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading up to the game, fans are encouraged to “Show Your Stripes,” and buildings are invited to join the “Light Up Cincinnati Orange” initiative Friday and Saturday to continue the support and traditions started during the 2022 playoff run.
Cincy Jungle
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals get to start Week 1 against a familiar foe in divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there is one huge difference on the opposing sideline, as this will be the first season quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a member of the Steelers. Instead, the Bengals will face former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 1
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Special guest Malik Wright
Jim, James, Jamie and Tom have Malik Wright of The Wright Way Sports Network joining to help you get set for the big season-opener versus the Steelers! It’s a big clash with a lot of new faces on the Pittsburgh sideline, so there’s a lot to digest. The...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Steely Snake Pit
Few things could start the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 season off on a better note than a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s the goal this Sunday, as the the divisional clash takes place at Paycor Stadium. We’ve got the news and analysis covered for you this week, with...
Cincy Jungle
2022 Cincinnati Bengals captains announced
Game week has arrived for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ahead of the game, the Bengals have announced their captains for the 2022 NFL season, which are:. QB Joe Burrow. C Ted Karras. RB Joe Mixon. DT D.J. Reader. S Vonn Bell. DE...
Cincy Jungle
How it started for the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals
No one saw the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals coming. Even the most optimistic fans saw maybe a playoff appearance or win as the height of what this young team would be capable of. Fast-forward to Joe Burrow being swung to the ground by Aaron Donald on fourth down and the Super Bowl ending with yellow and blue confetti dropping.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals excited about addition of Devin Asiasi
The Cincinnati Bengals added much-needed tight end depth through the waiver wire following the final cycle of training camp cuts with the addition of former New England Patriots draft pick Devin Asiasi. The team attempted to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick OJ Howard after the Buffalo Bills released...
