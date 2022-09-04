The Cincinnati Bengals have sent out a press release on gameday changes that fans need to be aware of at Paycor Stadium this season. For Sunday’s opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading up to the game, fans are encouraged to “Show Your Stripes,” and buildings are invited to join the “Light Up Cincinnati Orange” initiative Friday and Saturday to continue the support and traditions started during the 2022 playoff run.

