David Moyes and Declan Rice will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's decision to rule out Maxwel Cornet's late goal against Chelsea, after the Hammers boss labelled it a 'ridiculously bad decision'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
 4 days ago

West Ham's manager and Captain will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's refereeing in their game against Chelsea.

David Moyes labelled the referee's decision to overturn Maxwel Cornet's late goal 'rotten', while Declan Rice called it a 'shambles.'

The FA has decided the comments are not serious enough to warrant a fine or suspension.

West Ham lost 2-1 on Saturday but briefly looked to have found a late equaliser
Maxwel Cornet put the ball in the net for his first Hammers goal, but it was then ruled out

Cornet scored a would-be equaliser for the Hammers on Saturday but it was disallowed after Madley was sent to his monitor to review a challenge by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

Chelsea went on to win the game 2-1 as goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz overcame Michail Antonio's opener.

According to reports in the Athletic, West Ham were already due to meet with the Premier League and will now bring up the incident.

Andy Madley overturned the goal after watching a challenge in the build-up on his monitor

West Ham manager David Moyes criticised the VAR decision after the match. He said: 'You have seen it, it is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees.'

'It doesn't say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well — it is an unbelievable decision against us.

'The referee should have stuck to his own guns and been big enough to do what he said. They have new people in charge, so they're trying to do something. But I've lost faith in them after that today.

West Ham captain Declan Rice called the decision to rule out the game 'a shambles'

'I've lost faith in the people who are putting it up for VAR. After watching it, I can't see how the goal is not given.'

Declan Rice joined his manager in slamming the decision. He tweeted: 'That's up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it's come into the game. Shambles.

'Can't believe the referee has even been asked to go take a look at the monitor! Cannot see how they've come to that decision.'

#Var#Hammers#Athletic#The Premier League#West Ham
