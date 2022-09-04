ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Ware Mechanical weather: Flood threat growing in Summerville, Chattooga County. Flash flood warning in Chattooga as heavy rain floods roads.

From Chattooga County Sheriff's Office via WZQZ
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
From Chattooga County Sheriff's Office via WZQZ

The latest:

From radio station WZQZ 991. FM and 1180 AM:

Chattooga 911 is warning motorists not to travel in downtown Summerville this (Sunday) morning. Major flooding is taking place after 2-4 inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 (the Lyerly Highway) is closed. The intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 48 (the Menlo Highway) is under water. The area should be avoided and is impassible. More rain is falling and 1-2 inches of rain is expected throughout the day today. Also, a downed tree is being reported on Highway 27 at Taylor’s Ridge in the southbound lane. The road was still open as of 8 AM, but motorists should use caution in the area.Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says the area around the jail and the courthouse is flooded. Motorists should avoid the area and NOT TRAVEL in Summerville this morning.Area churches are canceling service this morning because of flooding, rain threat.

Flash flood warning in western Chattooga through 1 p.m. Sunday: Emergency management reports "numerous roads flooded" in parts of Chattooga County this morning.

Northwestern Floyd County is in this warning as well but as of 7:45 a.m., Floyd 911 reports now issues or calls related to the rain.

From the National Weather Service: At 8:37 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Overnight showers drop a third of an inch of rain on Rome so far today with more on the way.

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue across the outlook area today. Locally heavy rainfall will be likely, especially where storms repeatedly move. Localized flash flooding is possible.

The forecast:

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

weisradio.com

Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day

Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
County
Chattooga County, GA
City
Summerville, GA
City
Rome, GA
NBC News

Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties

A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
GEORGIA STATE
#Heavy Rain#Flood#Flash Flood Warning#Rain Is Falling
wrganews.com

Updated list of Floyd County road closings

– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
weisradio.com

Pair Arrested in Cave Spring on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Cave Spring Police arrested Shirley Ayers Simpson, 54, and Ronald Eugene Kelley, 59, both of Cedartown, this week after reports said they were found with a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop in Cave Spring. Reports say officers pulled Simpson over on Craven Street after they...
CAVE SPRING, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Updates Most Wanted List (09/07/22)

On Wednesday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department updated the Floyd County Most Wanted List to include the following:. “Charles Nathan Ingram is wanted for Felony Probation Violations with the original charges being Burglary x 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, & Terroristic Threats.”. The Sheriff’s Office...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Coroner Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Log Truck Wreck on Highway 9 / Cedar Bluff Road

The Cherokee County Coroner has released the name of the log truck driver killed in an accident taking place in Centre, at around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Coroner Paul McDonald said Marvin David Patterson, age 59 from the Piedmont area was pronounced dead at the scene, after apparently suffering a fatal cardiac medical event, which led to the vehicle leaving the road – then colliding with two utility poles, before coming to rest on its side.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Shooting between two cars leads to chaos along Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A chaotic scene late this afternoon along Brainerd Road near Greenway View. Several shots fired between two cars, leading to a a car wreck and one person hospitalized. That chaos led to three businesses being affected, with many workers and patrons hitting the pavement. Brian Clay,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday

Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
LEESBURG, AL
