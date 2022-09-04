Ware Mechanical weather: Flood threat growing in Summerville, Chattooga County. Flash flood warning in Chattooga as heavy rain floods roads.

From Chattooga County Sheriff's Office via WZQZ

The latest:

From radio station WZQZ 991. FM and 1180 AM:

Chattooga 911 is warning motorists not to travel in downtown Summerville this (Sunday) morning. Major flooding is taking place after 2-4 inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 (the Lyerly Highway) is closed. The intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 48 (the Menlo Highway) is under water. The area should be avoided and is impassible. More rain is falling and 1-2 inches of rain is expected throughout the day today. Also, a downed tree is being reported on Highway 27 at Taylor’s Ridge in the southbound lane. The road was still open as of 8 AM, but motorists should use caution in the area.Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says the area around the jail and the courthouse is flooded. Motorists should avoid the area and NOT TRAVEL in Summerville this morning.Area churches are canceling service this morning because of flooding, rain threat.

Flash flood warning in western Chattooga through 1 p.m. Sunday: Emergency management reports "numerous roads flooded" in parts of Chattooga County this morning.

Northwestern Floyd County is in this warning as well but as of 7:45 a.m., Floyd 911 reports now issues or calls related to the rain.

From the National Weather Service: At 8:37 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Overnight showers drop a third of an inch of rain on Rome so far today with more on the way.

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue across the outlook area today. Locally heavy rainfall will be likely, especially where storms repeatedly move. Localized flash flooding is possible.

The forecast:

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.