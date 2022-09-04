Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
carolinablitz.com
What’s Next for Central & A&T after the Aggie-Eagle Classic?
For the first time since 2016, The Eagles from North Carolina Central University defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T 28-13. The Eagles were efficient when they needed to be and capitalized on mistakes from A&T. Central won despite A&T out gaining the Eagles 357-269. So, what was the difference in the game? Here are 3 reasons why Central won and A&T lost.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels top CBS Sports’ “Candid Coaches Series”
UNC Basketball leads a list of 12 teams selected by a group of ~100 anonymous coaches as the most likely to win the 2023 National Championship. Every fall, leading up to the college basketball season, CBS Sports college basketball writers and Eye on College Basketball podcast hosting duo Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander conduct a “Candid Coaches Series”. The premise is that they ask coaches about various topics concerning college basketball for the upcoming season. The catch is that in exchange for brutal honesty in their answers, the coaches are offered anonymity.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell commits to the Tar Heels
UNC basketball has had quite a bit of bad recruiting luck as of late, but it appears that their bad luck has some to an end. Today three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell announced that he will play for the Tar Heels for his college career. Powell is a 6’5,...
Top-75 guard Laci Steele set for official visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, Laci Steele has been one of the most highly-coveted prospects in the country in the 2023 class. This weekend, the Edmond (OK) four-star guard will take an official visit to NC State as she enters the homestretch of her recruitment. The No. 56 player in...
N&O’s college football picks for North Carolina schools and Tennessee vs Pittsburgh
Can the ACC go 2-0 against the SEC this week? Can Duke add to its winning streak against Northwestern? Will UNC’s defense look better, as it faces another Sun Belt opponent on the road? Our N&O sports staff picked seven games this week.
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
Huge Blue Devil target ready to announce decision
Yes, the Duke basketball staff technically remains a finalist for Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic. That said, at least for the moment, it seems that Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power represents the Blue Devils' only realistic shot at landing another ...
How freshman Mark Mitchell ended up wearing retired No. 25 Duke basketball jersey
Duke basketball retired No. 25 to honor Art Heyman on March 4, 1990. Former Duke head coach Bucky Waters, who coached Heyman as a Duke assistant, told the N&O he believes Heyman, who died in 2012, would agree to letting Mitchell wear the number.
Hilltop
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southhillenterprise.com
MCHS falls to Chargers on Opening Night at Phoenix Field
It was a beautiful September evening for the program’s home opener at Mecklenburg County High School’s Phoenix Field and a capacity crowd turned out to witness history at the new stadium on Friday evening. Unfortunately for the home team, several costly mistakes piled up early and visiting Central...
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship
GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
Charges sought in fights at NC football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
One juvenile charged after multiple fights end Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
Greensboro police assess safety measures after fight at Dudley High School during football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
unc.edu
A Chapel Hill staple celebrates 100 years
For a century, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a Chapel Hill staple for generations of Tar Heels and town residents, and after 100 years of continuous service, the institution is looking toward the future with UNC-Chapel Hill alumni at the helm. “Carolina Coffee Shop has been a gathering place...
Comments / 0