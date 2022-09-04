ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police: Gunshots fired did not occur at the Grand Theater, no injuries reported

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMeax_0hhoIFKg00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to the Grand Theater around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday regarding a large crowd of juveniles causing a disturbance.

While officers were dealing with the large crowd, a verbal altercation erupted between a group of juveniles and the occupant of an SUV (unknown make and model).

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

The SUV fled onto Doucet Rd. heading towards Johnston St. with the juveniles running after it.

Around the same time the SUV fled the area, gunshots were heard.

Officers responded to the area where the gunshots were heard and canvassed the area. Casings were found in the roadway of the 100 block of Doucet Rd.

The LPD confirms the shots fired did not occur at the Grand Theater. Officers are currently working on leads to develop suspects.

At the time of the incident, there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim was killed by gunfire. No more information was immediately available. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
brproud.com

Four children among six hurt in vehicle crash on Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire Department all responded to a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The original report stated that a vehicle had crashed into a home. The crash took place around 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLA

Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. The Caddo coroner’s office later identified him as 32-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Boulevard in Lafayette. He was shot in the head sometime before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LEONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Police make arrests in drug cases, check-writing scheme

Morgan City police made arrests on heroin and methamphetamine charges Tuesday, while Berwick police say they arrested four people who took part in a phony-check scheme. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 47 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy