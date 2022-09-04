'I’m Sure Some Guys Will Be Tense About It' - Sergio Garcia Ahead Of Wentworth Appearance

We are just days away from the world's elite teeing it up at the BMW PGA Championship, with a full field announced ahead of what will likely be an enthralling event for a number of reasons...

Not only are the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm teeing it up, but also multiple LIV Golf players . Unsurprisingly, a lot has been made of this, with both McIlroy and Fitzpatrick stating that they feel "disappointed" that those on the Saudi-backed circuit will be able to feature at Wentworth.

Fitzpatrick and McIlroy will be two of the main headliners at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the tension, Martin Kaymer, who has featured in all four LIV events, has withdrawn from the tournament, with the former World No.1 claiming that: "There will be friction there, that's why I'm not going. I don't need to go to a place where, feel-wise, you're not that welcome. They don't say it, but (it's there)."

One LIV golfer who will be teeing it up though is Sergio Garcia, with the Spaniard explaining his decision to Golf Digest following the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

“I’m sure some guys will be tense about it [because] we’re going to go out there and play," explained the 42-year-old. "What I’m going to do is support the European Tour and that’s all I can do. Whoever doesn't like it, too bad for them.”

What has been the DP World Tour's reaction to the LIV golfers? Well, in a memo from CEO, Keith Pelley, obtained by The Golf Channel , it read: “They will not be given any on course competitive disadvantage – i.e. unfavorable tee times – but they will not be required to play in the pro-am on Wednesday and will not be in TV featured groups.”

Garcia has featured in all four LIV Golf events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back at the end of June, the PGA And DP World Tours strengthened their alliance amid the LIV Golf threat, as the two organisations struck a deal that will hold until 2035.

Despite the deal, the DP World Tour is still operated separately from its American counterpart, thus players from the Saudi-backed series are in the field for the tournament despite being banned by the PGA Tour.

