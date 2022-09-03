ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, WI

Lakeland rallies past Ripon for first women’s tennis dual win of season

RIPON, Wis. – Mary Blossom (Fr.-Farmington Hills, Mich.) won a three-set thriller for the deciding point to give the Lakeland University women's tennis team its first dual win of the season with a 5-4 victory over Ripon College Tuesday evening. Blossom bounced back from losing the first set for...
Muskies tie Finlandia for second 1-1 draw in two days

HANCOCK, Mich. – The Lakeland University men's soccer team's second game of the season was much like its first a day earlier, as the Muskies started strong before finishing with a 1-1 tie against Finlandia (Mich.) University Sunday afternoon in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It felt like the...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena

SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.39 per gallon. That’s down 3 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 5 cents to $3.48 a gallon. The national average also fell, dropping...
New life at the Poor Farm

The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”. Officers say it happened on the city’s east side in the area of E Mason/Newberry/Bader/Edgewood. Police say they sent out a message to residents signed up for NextDoor. Police released a photo of the suspect...
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
