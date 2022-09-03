Read full article on original website
lakelandmuskies.com
Muskies tie for best four-game start in program history with win over Sabercats
PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Alondra Reyes (Jr.-Milwaukee, Wis.) scored an early goal, Hanna Brouch (So.-Kaukauna, Wis.) tallied for the third time in four games and the Lakeland University women's soccer team continued a good start to its season with a 3-0 shutout of Maranatha Baptist University Tuesday at Taylor Field.
lakelandmuskies.com
Lakeland rallies past Ripon for first women’s tennis dual win of season
RIPON, Wis. – Mary Blossom (Fr.-Farmington Hills, Mich.) won a three-set thriller for the deciding point to give the Lakeland University women's tennis team its first dual win of the season with a 5-4 victory over Ripon College Tuesday evening. Blossom bounced back from losing the first set for...
lakelandmuskies.com
Muskies tie Finlandia for second 1-1 draw in two days
HANCOCK, Mich. – The Lakeland University men's soccer team's second game of the season was much like its first a day earlier, as the Muskies started strong before finishing with a 1-1 tie against Finlandia (Mich.) University Sunday afternoon in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It felt like the...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.39 per gallon. That’s down 3 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 5 cents to $3.48 a gallon. The national average also fell, dropping...
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
wearegreenbay.com
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
WBAY Green Bay
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”. Officers say it happened on the city’s east side in the area of E Mason/Newberry/Bader/Edgewood. Police say they sent out a message to residents signed up for NextDoor. Police released a photo of the suspect...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
wpr.org
'We farm the sun': For some Wisconsin dairy farmers, solar energy is a new source of income
A small town in Manitowoc County is home to two large-scale solar farms, and farmers statewide are making similar moves. Brent Sinkula has been operating the Irish Acres dairy farm for 12 years. Before that, it was his father's farm, and his home. "Since I was 5 years old, I...
wearegreenbay.com
Try to sink your shot at the new indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – There’s plenty of glowing happening in Oshkosh, with murals that will transport you into a different world. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into a new business and brand new mini golf course, at Glow in the Park Oshkosh. Glow in the Park Oshkosh is...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
