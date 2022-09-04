Laura Kuenssberg's first BBC Sunday show under fire for booking comedian Joe Lycett to mock Liz Truss as she vowed to help Britons with energy crisis - a day before she's expected to become Prime Minister

The BBC and Laura Kuenssberg have been criticised for booking a comedian to mock Liz Truss days before she is expected to become PM.

The Foreign Secretary used an interview on Kuenssberg's first Sunday show to promise 'immediate' action to help Britons with energy costs if she is confirmed as Tory leader tomorrow.

If that happens she would then be appointed Prime Minister on Tuesday.

But her interview was followed by sarcastic applause from Lycett who then claimed to be 'very right wing' despite his frequent criticism of the Tory party and the government.

Labour MPs hailed Lycett's effort to embarrass Ms Truss - who is regarded as almost certain to win the keys to No10 when the Conservative leadership results are announced tomorrow.

Leading figures in the industry have questioned why a comedian was booked for the show when it was a chance for the two leadership candidates, Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak, to set out their plan to the nation ahead of the new PM being announced tomorrow.

Former head of the BBC's political programming Rob Burley said: 'It's not the time for that nonsense.'

Even SNP MP Pete Wishart quipped that the BBC should 'maybe rethink the ''comedian'' spot'.

Mr Lycett initially reacted to Ms Truss's interview by loudly clapping, cheering and shouting 'Fantastic Liz'.

Ms Kuenssberg headed back over to the panel as the interview finished, telling Mr Lycett: 'I'll let you calm down a bit before I come to you.'

Mr Lycett grinned and told the panel 'I loved it' in a deadpan manner, adding: 'You said earlier than I'm not left or right or right wing. I'm actually very right wing, and I loved it. I thought she was very clear, she gave great clear answers.

In other twists and turns at the start of a massive week in British politics:

Ms Truss has strongly defended her commitment to broad tax cuts saying she would focus on 'growing the economy' to help people rather than 'redistribution';

Mr Sunak has insisted he will stay in the House of Commons and 'support the government' if he loses the contest, dismissing rumours that he will quit and relocate to California;

Senior Tories have warned that Ms Truss faces the hardest starting point since Margaret Thatcher and will need to ditch 'ideology' to succeed;

Nicola Sturgeon has stoked her feud with Ms Truss warning she will be a 'disaster' in No10 unless she ditches campaign pledges and branding her 'desperate' for blocking a Scottish independence referendum.

Joe Lycett said: 'She was very clear in what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I'm reassured, you're reassured, are you reassured?'

'I know exactly what she's up to, and I think most people watching at home worrying about their bills will feel [reassured]...'.

At this point Ms Kuenssberg pressed the comedian, who is not known to be a right-wing supporter, and said: 'This is a serious point, Joe.'

What did Joe Lycett say?

Throughout this morning's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, Joe Lycett amused viewers by maintaining deadpan support for Liz Truss and the Conservative party. But what did he say?

On the leadership contest

'It's been a great use of resources, a great use of our media, to have infighting in the Tory party while there's a huge cost of living crisis coming.'

On Janet Daly's claim Liz Truss is 'stronger than you think'

'Fair play, Janet. I think the haters will say that we've had 12 years of the Tories and we're sort of at the dregs of what they've got available and that Liz Truss is sort of the backwash of Conservative MPs.

'I wouldn't say that because 'm incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that.'

On Liz Truss and energy bills:

'I loved it.

'You said earlier than I'm not left or right or right wing. I'm actually very right wing, and I loved it. I thought she was very clear, she gave great clear answers.

'I know exactly what she's up to, and I think most people watching at home worrying about their bills will feel [reassured]...'.

'She was very clear in what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I'm reassured, you're reassured, are you reassured?'

'I liked what she had to say about let's not predict and let's just see what happens, I think she did the right thing there.'

On Rishi Sunak:

'It was nice to hear from Rishi Sunak. He's not going to be Prime Minister so you may as well have interviewed Peter Andre.'

On plans to ease the cost of living crisis:

'I would like to see some sort of plan, something concrete, we need help now.

'Why not now? Oh, I've slipped into left-wing.'

The comedian answered: 'I am not being sarcastic.'

He added: 'She was very clear in what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I'm reassured, you're reassured, are you reassured?'

Ms Thornberry, who was described as 'smirking in the corner' by the former BBC Political Editor, replied: 'I'm so reassured. I'm trying not to smirk.'

Mr Lycett has often spoken out against right-wing politics, including most recently at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

During the Games' opening ceremony, Mr Lycett made clear his political leanings and said: I'm going to do something the Government doesn't always do and welcome some foreigners!'

He later tweeted about the moment, writing: 'Soz Priti Patel, just a bit of banter.'

At the beginning of the Sunday programme, he told Laura Kuenssberg that the Conservative leadership election has been 'a great use of resources, a great use of our media, to have infighting in the Tory party while there's a huge cost of living crisis coming.'

He sarcastically denied Ms Kuenssberg's suggestion of cynicism: 'No. From me?'

Many fans loved Mr Lycett's appearance, which quickly went viral on social media - but some expressed concerns about the seriousness of a BBC political programme with a comedian on the panel.

Deputy Political Editor of the New Statesman Rachel Wearmouth tweeted: 'Not sure inviting comedian Joe Lycett on to a serious politics show was the best idea. The cheering of Truss's interview was a bit odd.'

But Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy praised the comic: 'Just caught up with the new Joe Lycett Sunday morning politics show. I think it’s a winner.'

Meanwhile Rob Burley, former head of the BBC's political programming, said: 'Memo: don’t put comedians on Question Time or any other serious political show.

'It's not the time for that nonsense anymore.'

But retweeting Mr Lycett's own post where he joked he was going on 'Would I Lie to You' this morning, he added: 'Well, to be fair, Joe wasn’t hiding the plan!'

He shared his final verdict with his online followers: 'Final verdict from me on new show: swish, modern, excellent bits of production, very strong interview with Liz Truss from LK.

'Sunak felt a bit meh but still great to land both candidates.

'I do think the panel was awkward and needs work but that will come.'

And Mr Lycett also received support from fellow Comedian, Nish Kumar.

Mr Kumar, who is publicly anti-Conservative, tweeted in a similarly sarcastic style: 'Stop having comedians on political talk shows. This character that the charlatan Joe Lycett is playing here is stopping us finding real solutions to the problems facing the country.'

Ms Thornberry, also on the panel, previously said Liz Truss is 'thick-skinned' but can be 'quite lightweight' as she is not 'into detail'.

The deadpan response followed Liz Truss's refusal to be drawn on any specific measures she would introduce to help families struggling with the spiraling cost of energy bills.

Speaking to BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Truss said: 'I will act if I'm elected as prime minister.

'I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply because I think those two things go hand in hand.

'We need to deal with the immediate problem, we need to help people. We need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issues.'

Repeatedly pressed on what form that action would take, Ms Truss said: 'Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don't have all the wherewithal to get the things done.

'So, this is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage.

'It would be wrong. But what I want to be very clear about with the public is I understand that this is a huge problem.

'I understand people are worried and I want to reassure people that I am absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well as within a month, present a full plan for how we are going to reduce taxes, how we're going to get the British economy going, and how we are going to find our way out of these very difficult times.'

She refused to say whether she would freeze energy bills, as Labour has suggested.

Mr Lycett said at the end of the programme: 'It was nice to hear from Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss was interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg but refused to be drawn on what measures she will introduce to keep cost of living prices down

Laura Kuenssberg was joined by former deputy chief of staff to Boris Johnson Cleo Watson, Joe Lycett and Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry (left to right)

Laura Kuenssberg launched her new BBC show, replacing Andrew Marr's slot, this morning

Truss vows 'immediate' action on energy bills

Liz Truss vowed 'immediate' action to help Britons with energy costs if she is confirmed as Tory leader tomorrow.

The Foreign Secretary said her prospective new government would lay out steps within a week - admitting that the country faces 'serious challenges'.

Ms Truss refused to say exactly what the support measures will include and even refused to rule out copying Labour's £70billion plan to freeze the energy cap. She also dodged when asked what would happen if Vladimir Putin turns off the gas taps this winter.

But, appearing on the BBC's new Sunday political show hosted by Laura Kuenssberg, she played down fears about an 'Armageddon scenario' insisting that the UK has weathered tougher situations before.

Ms Truss made clear that a wider tax-cutting package will be brought forward in the next month - rejecting criticism that the wealthy will benefit and arguing there has been too much focus on 'redistribution' rather than boosting growth.

In a tough message for voters, Ms Truss said: 'I will be clear with the public about the challenges we face and the tough decisions we need to make.

'But Britain has been through worse in the past - we have the attitude and spirit to get through it.'

She added: 'If I'm elected as prime minister, within one week I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and of long-term supply to put this country on the right footing for winter.'

On the same programme, Rishi Sunak stressed he would target help at the poorest.

Assuming she fends off the challenge from Mr Sunak as expected, Ms Truss will be installed as the replacement for Boris Johnson at lunchtime on Monday, before officially taking over in No10 on Tuesday.

'He's not going to be Prime Minister so you may as well have interviewed Peter Andre.

'But I would like to see some sort of plan, something concrete, we need help now.'

When Ms Kuenssberg continued and said the UK could hear Ms Truss' plan within a week, the comedian said: 'Why not now?

'Oh, I've slipped into left-wing.'

After the show, My Lycett posted on social media: 'If you want to hear more of my right wing opinions I'm on tour.'

On the cost of living crisis, Ms Truss told the programme: 'Inflation is projected to peak. Inflation will come down.'

She told Ms Kuenssberg: 'There will be challenging circumstances and there will be difficult decisions to be made.

'Not all of those decisions will be popular but I will be honest about what we will have to do.

'But I'm also someone who is positive... Britain has been through worse, frankly, in the past. We have the capability, we have the attitude and we have the spirit to deal with the challenges.'

The in-tray for the incoming PM looks the grimmest for decades, with fears rising that the energy crisis sparked by Vladimir Putin could cause misery and even blackouts this winter. There has been anger about drift in government as the Conservative contenders battled it out over the summer.

Ms Truss has been holed up at her grace-and-favour Chevening residence drawing up a strategy.

Due to the Queen's mobility issues the traditional 'kissing of hands' to mark the handover of power will happen at Balmoral in Scotland, rather than Buckingham Palace. As a result the new team could be put in place largely by phone, rather than the usual parade of ministers going into Downing Street.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng - an early champion for her leadership bid and a neighbour in south-east London - is widely tipped to become Chancellor.

Ms Thornberry said it is 'extraordinary' that Conservative Party leadership candidates 'cannot give a specific answer to the one question frankly that everybody wants an answer to' - what is going to happen to people's energy bills.

She said: 'It isn't just the poorest. It's people on middle incomes as well.

'We're going to have the majority of the country in fuel poverty unless something is done.

'What she says is 'Oh well, I can't possibly tell you, I'll tell you in a week'. Why not?'

At the beginning of the show, the BBC's former Political Editor told viewers: 'We are here to ask important questions, the ones you want answer to from the people who make decisions that affect us all.

'We will check out what is true and what is not.

'But we are going to try and have more conversations than arguments. I can't promise you that is always what's going to happen. But we will also sometimes have a bit of fun, including this morning, I hope.'

'I'm very glad you're here. Right, let's get cracking.'

She was joined by Mr Lycett, Ms Thornberry and Cleo Watson, who advised Boris Johnson during the pandemic.

While many people understood Mr Lycett's response to be comedic, others were left confused.

One viewer said: 'Really can't decide if Joe Lycett was being serious or not.'

It came as Ms Kuenssberg presented her first show of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, in which she interviewed both candidates standing for the role of Prime Minister.

Ms Truss is widely tipped to have won the contest ahead of rival Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak this morning did not rule out running in a later leadership contest if he loses this one.

The results of the contest are expected to be released tomorrow.