A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO