Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
whopam.com
David Ray Troutman
(Age 57, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday September 8th at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 4pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Deborah Sue “Debi” Farmer
(Age 68, of Clarksville, TN) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Skyline after Bypass accident
A motorcycle versus deer collision late Tuesday night on the Eagle Way Bypass sent a local man to a Nashville hospital. The HPD collision report says it happened just before midnight and 22-year old Dakota Hopkins of Hopkinsville told police he had been headed west when he struck a deer, causing his bike to go into the median.
whopam.com
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
radionwtn.com
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
whopam.com
Labor Day fire damages Clarksville home
Fire damaged a home on Woody Hills Drive in Clarksville Labor Day afternoon. Clarksville Fire and Rescue officials say the blaze began on the rear exterior of the two-story home and while firefighters were able to minimize damage to the structure, the residents still had to be displaced. No one...
wkdzradio.com
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
whvoradio.com
Russellville Man Charged After Elkton Pursuit
A Russellville man was charged after a high speed pursuit in Todd County Sunday afternoon. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says he observed two Ford Mustangs heading East on East Jefferson Davis Highway at a high rate of speed and was able to clock one of them with a moving radar at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.
whopam.com
Interim tag removed from HHS Principal Cindy Campbell
Hopkinsville High School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has affirmed Cindy Campbell as principal. The council was in full agreement with Superintendent Chris Bentzel’s choice to hire Campbell as the interim principal in May, according to a news release. Campbell is quoted as saying, “I look forward to continuing...
whvoradio.com
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
whopam.com
HS Sports Last Night
Lady Blazers led 1-0 at the half and did not seem phased when they gave up an early second half goal to tie it. They stayed poised and worked the ball to their offensive playmakers, ultimately finding the back of the goal on a rather crazy play where not one but two of them got behind the opposing goaltender.
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Identifying Person of Interest In Hopkinsville Shooting
Law enforcement ask for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home on August 18th. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
Comments / 0