Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Gary Tyrone “Breeze” Hardy
(Age 61) Funeral service will be Friday September 9th at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Deborah Sue “Debi” Farmer
(Age 68, of Clarksville, TN) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
Motorcyclist flown to Skyline after Bypass accident
A motorcycle versus deer collision late Tuesday night on the Eagle Way Bypass sent a local man to a Nashville hospital. The HPD collision report says it happened just before midnight and 22-year old Dakota Hopkins of Hopkinsville told police he had been headed west when he struck a deer, causing his bike to go into the median.
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
HS Sports Last Night
Lady Blazers led 1-0 at the half and did not seem phased when they gave up an early second half goal to tie it. They stayed poised and worked the ball to their offensive playmakers, ultimately finding the back of the goal on a rather crazy play where not one but two of them got behind the opposing goaltender.
Labor Day fire damages Clarksville home
Fire damaged a home on Woody Hills Drive in Clarksville Labor Day afternoon. Clarksville Fire and Rescue officials say the blaze began on the rear exterior of the two-story home and while firefighters were able to minimize damage to the structure, the residents still had to be displaced. No one...
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
Interim tag removed from HHS Principal Cindy Campbell
Hopkinsville High School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has affirmed Cindy Campbell as principal. The council was in full agreement with Superintendent Chris Bentzel’s choice to hire Campbell as the interim principal in May, according to a news release. Campbell is quoted as saying, “I look forward to continuing...
UHA Taking Much Needed Break After Superb Start
Any time you can start your season 12-2, that is impressive. Doing that in less than a months time, in a sport highly underrated for the stamina and athleticism it requires, that is what champions do, and the Lady Blazers just might be champions. University Heights Academy’s Volleyball team has...
Grand jury to hear attempted rape case
The Christian County grand jury will soon hear the attempted rape and kidnapping charges against the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on the night of August 26 on the Hopkinsville Greenway. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jeremy Crawford testified 52-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville had been walking...
Driver killed in Logan County accident
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a location on US 79 South about 2:15 a.m. and found an overturned pickup. Investigation determined the male driving the pickup had been northbound when for unknown reasons he...
Christian County to have multiple voting options for general election
While there will be 16 voting centers where any registered voter can cast their ballot on Election Day in Christian County, there will also be other times and ways to vote if you won’t be available November 8. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem says the portal will open September...
Another ‘super load’ to slow traffic from Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea Wednesday
The fifth of six “super loads” to travel from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville will depart from Lyon County Wednesday morning at 7. The specialized hauler will initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.
Arraignment held for former First Baptist daycare worker charged with abuse
Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 22-year old Deshayla Day, a former employee of the First Baptist Church daycare accused of child abuse. Public defender Rick Sandborn entered a not guilty plea on Day’s behalf and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says evidence in the case will be turned over soon.
Two elder abuse murder suspects arraigned in circuit court
The two suspects facing murder charges along with elder abuse were arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Jacob Gilstrap and Ann Harrison appeared before Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self, who accepted not-guilty pleas on their behalf and explained to Gilstrap that he will receive representation from an out of county public defender’s office, due to a conflict in the local office.
Hopkinsville City Council passes tax rates on first-reading
Hopkinsville City Council approved first reading of a property tax ordinance Tuesday night that would decrease property tax rates to the lowest level in at least 32 years, but would still create a four-percent increase in revenue due to reassessments of real property in the city limits. The tax rate...
Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges
An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
Jail assault case heads to grand jury
A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
