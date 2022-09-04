Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, FloridaEvie M.Milton, FL
An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuablesTechnology JournalMary Esther, FL
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?Evie M.Bagdad, FL
Related
getthecoast.com
Helicopter lands at Crab Island
Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ssrnews.com
Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre
For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
niceville.com
Land being cleared in Niceville for 83-room hotel
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Land is being cleared adjacent to the intersection of John Sims Parkway and State Road 85 South (Government Avenue) in Niceville, reportedly for the construction of a new hotel. In April, Carl Scott, City of Niceville Building Official, said a new 83-room Home2 Suites by Hilton...
getthecoast.com
New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach
On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
getthecoast.com
Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa
I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have had charges added against them for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal […]
Board to hear more complaints against Pensacola contractors Wednesday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The complaints keep rolling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste. On Wednesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board will hear six more complaints against the contractors, all saying that they took money without completing the project. The first homeowner, John Hutchinson, said in Jan. 2022, he contracted […]
Escambia Co. Animal Shelter offering free adoptions to combat overcrowding
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions now through October 31 in hopes of creating space in their over crowded shelter. The adoption of a new pet includes spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and initial vaccinations. The Escambia County Animal Shelter is experiencing over crowding issues much […]
Escambia Co. EMS Chief says county leads Florida in overdoses, looks to provide better care through CORE program
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Medical Services Manager Chief David Torsell, the county leads the state in not only opioid overdoses, but heroin, morphine, fentanyl and cocaine overdoses. “We get more than one trophy,” Torsell said. “We are doing the best in everything we don’t want to be recognized for. This […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
3 charged after stolen car chase in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased down a stolen car Monday night fleeing from Santa Rosa County law enforcement. OCSO said deputies spotted a 2014 Honda Accord at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue, reported stolen Monday out of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies tried to pull the car […]
Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
Comments / 0