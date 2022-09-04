Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
und.com
Two Teams, One Program And One Goal - Build Something Special
Momentum, perhaps, isn’t commonly associated with the game of golf. Don’t tell that to Notre Dame’s John Handrigan, who after five years as the men’s head coach was earlier this summer named the school’s first-ever director of golf and never slowed down. In fact, the...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
University announces death of graduate student
Gabriella “Bella” Tyler, a third-year biology doctoral student in the College of Science, has died, the University announced in an email Tuesday. Tyler began her time at Notre Dame in 2020, and studied astrocytes and microglia’s effects on the regeneration of dopaminergic neurons in zebrafish in the Hyde lab, according to the Biology Graduate Student Organization webpage.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
abc57.com
Winners: 2022 Blueberry Festival VIP Family Package
Six people won a VIP Family Package to the 2022 Blueberry Festival.
WNDU
Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic. There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much...
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
multihousingnews.com
Evergreen Tops Off $30M Indiana Affordable Senior Housing
Drawing on extensive experience in developing ground-up assisted living communities, the company is nearing completion on the first of two Indiana assisted living communities for low-income older adults. Multifamily developer, investor and manager Evergreen Real Estate Group has topped off Green Oaks of Goshen, an affordable assisted living community for...
22 WSBT
Police called to Clay High School for multiple fights in less than a week
South Bend School leaders are answering our questions after four fights in less than a week at Clay High School. Two of those were last week and two this Tuesday morning just minutes apart. St. Joseph County Police were called out all four times and police did tell WSBT that...
WNDU
Free admission to Studebaker National Museum for annual ‘Museum Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker National Museum will be free for everyone to enjoy!. The Studebaker National Museum will be offering free admission on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is part of the annual “Museum Day,” which seeks to pay homage to the Smithsonian by cutting ticket prices altogether. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
22 WSBT
Update: Missing person Austin Williams has been found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a missing person. Police say 30-year-old Austin Williams as been missing since September 3, 2022. He was last seen around 8 p.m. that evening leaving a home near Johnson Road and Miami Street in South Bend.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
abc57.com
Shooting at Huey and Elwood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
WNDU
Kroger donates $10,000 to help local organization feed families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and year round, Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit organization, started in South Bend works with food providers to feed the community. The Cultivate Food rescue motto is ‘No neighbor hungry, no food wasted,’ something that Kroger grocery stores also believes...
