ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

#22 Irish And DePaul Play To 1-1 Standstill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 22 Notre Dame battled DePaul to a 1-1 draw at Alumni Stadium on Tuesday evening in a non-conference matchup. Matthew Roou scored the Fighting Irish goal, his first of the season. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Fighting Irish and Blue Demons played to a scoreless...
CHICAGO, IL
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football vs Marshall Prediction and Odds for 2022 Week 2 College Football

The Notre Dame football team heads home to South Bend for their home opener against Marshall, and here are the latest odds and our prediction. Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame football team returns home to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2. The Irish had a tall task ahead of them in Week 1, playing the No. 2 team in the country, but on Saturday, the sledding should be much smoother.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Marshall: How to watch Week 2 matchup

It’s week two for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a home opener scheduled against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The West Virgina school will travel 400 miles to reach Notre Dame Stadium, and after last week’s showdown in Columbus — Irish fans are craving a victory. Fans are also looking for something to hang our hats on as ND tries to make another run for a college football playoff berth.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Columbus, OH
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
und.com

Two Teams, One Program And One Goal - Build Something Special

Momentum, perhaps, isn’t commonly associated with the game of golf. Don’t tell that to Notre Dame’s John Handrigan, who after five years as the men’s head coach was earlier this summer named the school’s first-ever director of golf and never slowed down. In fact, the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University announces death of graduate student

Gabriella “Bella” Tyler, a third-year biology doctoral student in the College of Science, has died, the University announced in an email Tuesday. Tyler began her time at Notre Dame in 2020, and studied astrocytes and microglia’s effects on the regeneration of dopaminergic neurons in zebrafish in the Hyde lab, according to the Biology Graduate Student Organization webpage.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kiser
WNDU

Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic. There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Inside Indiana Business

DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building

DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Buckeyes#Osu#Fighting Irish
multihousingnews.com

Evergreen Tops Off $30M Indiana Affordable Senior Housing

Drawing on extensive experience in developing ground-up assisted living communities, the company is nearing completion on the first of two Indiana assisted living communities for low-income older adults. Multifamily developer, investor and manager Evergreen Real Estate Group has topped off Green Oaks of Goshen, an affordable assisted living community for...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Free admission to Studebaker National Museum for annual ‘Museum Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker National Museum will be free for everyone to enjoy!. The Studebaker National Museum will be offering free admission on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is part of the annual “Museum Day,” which seeks to pay homage to the Smithsonian by cutting ticket prices altogether. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
22 WSBT

Update: Missing person Austin Williams has been found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a missing person. Police say 30-year-old Austin Williams as been missing since September 3, 2022. He was last seen around 8 p.m. that evening leaving a home near Johnson Road and Miami Street in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine

September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at Huey and Elwood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Kroger donates $10,000 to help local organization feed families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and year round, Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit organization, started in South Bend works with food providers to feed the community. The Cultivate Food rescue motto is ‘No neighbor hungry, no food wasted,’ something that Kroger grocery stores also believes...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy