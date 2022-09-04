ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three siblings are killed in 'violent incident' at house in Dublin: Teenage girl and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister die in attack as man in his 20s is arrested

 4 days ago

Three siblings have been killed following a 'violent incident' at a house in Dublin - as police arrest a man in his 20s.

Emergency services rushed to the property in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, at around 12.30am earlier today.

An 18-year-old woman and her younger brother and sister, twins aged eight, were taken to Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin, but all three were pronounced dead a short time later.

A teenage boy, 14, was also taken to the same hospital having suffered serious injuries, but he is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

The mother of the children, who was not injured during the incident, has also been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Specialist armed officers used less-than-lethal devices to arrest a man in his early 20s at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xu0tt_0hhnuZb700
Police at the scene in the Rossfield Estate in Tallaght, Dublin, after the deaths of a teenager and her two younger sisters today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhDBh_0hhnuZb700
Forensic officers combing the scene this morning following the arrest of a man in his 20s by specialist armed officers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCyoQ_0hhnuZb700
A teenage boy was also taken to the same hospital having suffered serious injuries during the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYSo3_0hhnuZb700
A damaged window at the property today, where a police cordon has been erected and an incident room established
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GiKJ_0hhnuZb700
The mother of the children, who was not injured during the incident, was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment

He is currently in police custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a statement, Gardai said everyone involved is believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

A police cordon has been erected around the scene in the Rossfield Estate, with forensics teams pictured at the property this morning.

An incident room has also been established in Tallaght and all circumstances are being investigated under the direction of a senior investigating officer, police say.

The Coroner's Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. with post-mortem examinations due to take place.

The Garda says it has appointed a family liaison officer and will continue to support those involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

Officers have described it as a violent, challenging and traumatic incident which was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives and specialist armed support unit members.

An Garda Siochna also said it has put in place welfare support for all officers who attended the incident.

Fianna Fail councillor Charlie O'Connor, who was at the scene this morning, said there is widespread shock in the community.

She added: 'I don't know how to describe it. I was getting calls from early morning with people bringing it to my attention.

'People are only now beginning to come out of their house. I was at the Catholic Church a while ago and a lot people hadn't heard, but the news was getting through.

'There is deep shock, people are really, really upset, any event like this would cause shock but the fact that it involves children.

'It's a really shocking event for this community, and indeed for the wider Tallaght community and elsewhere. This will affect many, many people.

'I was talking to the gardai and they told me that their colleagues who were on last night were all deeply shocked.

'It is terrible. We have to think of the family, think of their neighbours, think of the wider community.

'Attempts are being made to support the local community and the local Brookfield Youth and Community Centre has just confirmed to me that they're opening up now for the rest of the day.

'People are welcome to come and grieve and have a cup of tea and talk about their grief.

'I really find it shocking to think three children of that age are no longer with us and won't be going to school in the morning."

The upstairs windows of the property were open and smashed, while blood stains could be seen on the window frames.

A smashed downstairs window also remained open while forensic officers examined the front garden.

A black car outside the property was also a focal point of the investigation.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: 'The killing of three young family members is a tragedy, so awful and heart-breaking. It is difficult to comprehend.

'My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime.

'Gardai and other services are supporting them at this difficult time.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Three Sisters#Teenage Girl#Violent Crime#The Coroner S Office
