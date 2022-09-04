ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Street racing report leads to cars towed, drivers detained in Pomona

Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night. Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said. Video from the scene showed […]
HeySoCal

Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com

Three transported after car crash on Highway 14

A crash on Highway 14 near the Crown Valley Road off-ramp caused three people to be transported to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash occurred just after 9:40 p.m. on Saturday and involved at least one vehicle, a...
