Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.
Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
Oil prices will surge to $125 a barrel next year despite the G7's cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices are likely to soar to $125 a barrel in 2023, despite the G7's latest agreement to set a price cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs said. Any price cap will be "bearish in theory, bullish in practice" for oil prices, due to Moscow potentially responding by slashing exports to G7 countries, the bank warned on Friday.
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold about $600 million of Chinese EV maker BYD's stock in under 2 months
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold around $600 million of BYD stock since mid-July. Berkshire has cut its stake in the Chinese EV maker by 8% to 207 million shares, worth $5.7 billion. Buffett's company has made around 35 times its money on the stock sold so far. Warren Buffett's...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
CNN
