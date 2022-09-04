ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Oil Stocks#Faang Stocks#Oil Company#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Big Tech#Diamondback Energy#Chevron#Exxon Mobi#Conocophillips#Meta Platforms#Google
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy