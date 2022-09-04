Read full article on original website
Kaybae
29d ago
Highly doubt she's still alive unfortunately. Ladies, be safe and smart out here. Jogging alone at 4:30am is never a good idea.
Val Maria
29d ago
I bet she’s dead. The killer won’t corporate. I like to see this end with her alive. But don’t fool good about it. He probably thought he wasn’t going to be found.
Old Diva B
29d ago
I believe in doing what is right, no matter who the predator is. Make him tell where she is.WOMEN - Why jog at any time without being locked and loaded? Bear spray and a hollow point would have been deployed were it me. No time to play with evil folk.
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals cause of death for billionaire heiress and mother
Heiress billionaire and mother of two Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped during an early morning run, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the recently released autopsy report.
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments. On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport. When...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
Abducted Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Confirmed as Autopsy Is Released
The body of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog in Memphis, Tenn. A cause of death has been determined for the Tennessee kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog. West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis found that Eliza Fletcher, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and she also suffered jaw fractures and blunt force injuries to her right...
Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
Body found in burning car in Millington, sheriff’s office says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead in a burning car in Millington. On Thursday, at 8:30 a.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash and vehicle fire at a dead end on Pilot Road in Millington. Fire units found the deceased victim in the front...
Kait 8
School employee on leave following rape allegations
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
Man charged with attempted murder after victim shot while riding in car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces attempted murder and other charges after another man was allegedly shot while riding in a car with his mom. On Sept. 23, a man said he was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road in West Horn Lake. According...
actionnews5.com
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
One person killed in crash involving 18-wheeler, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early-morning crash left one person dead and shut down a Memphis roadway. A stretch of Austin Peay Highway was shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler. When FOX13′s crew arrived, a car appeared to be mangled beneath the truck. The Memphis Police Department...
