Memphis, TN

Kaybae
29d ago

Highly doubt she's still alive unfortunately. Ladies, be safe and smart out here. Jogging alone at 4:30am is never a good idea.

Val Maria
29d ago

I bet she’s dead. The killer won’t corporate. I like to see this end with her alive. But don’t fool good about it. He probably thought he wasn’t going to be found.

Old Diva B
29d ago

I believe in doing what is right, no matter who the predator is. Make him tell where she is.WOMEN - Why jog at any time without being locked and loaded? Bear spray and a hollow point would have been deployed were it me. No time to play with evil folk.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments. On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport. When...
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Abducted Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Confirmed as Autopsy Is Released

The body of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog in Memphis, Tenn. A cause of death has been determined for the Tennessee kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog. West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis found that Eliza Fletcher, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and she also suffered jaw fractures and blunt force injuries to her right...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
Kait 8

School employee on leave following rape allegations

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
Eliza Fletcher
St. Mary
WREG

3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
