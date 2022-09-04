ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Irina Shayk flashes her washboard abs in a sheer black top as she attends a Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair party in Venice

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Irina Shayk showed off her jaw-dropping figure on Saturday evening as she attended a Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair party in Venice during the 79th Film Festival.

The Russian model, 36, flashed her washboard abs in a sheer black top, teamed with a pair of trousers and shiny shoes.

She styled her long brunette locks straight and opted for a bronzed makeup look which accentuated her natural features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcTd7_0hhnp69U00
Stunning: Irina Shayk showed off her jaw-dropping figure on Saturday evening as she attended a Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair party in Venice during the 79th Film Festival

The mother-of-one, who shares a five-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, posed up a storm at the event after attending a British Vogue party earlier that evening.

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

It comes on the heels of claims she and Bradley are mulling the prospect of having more children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5Xt1_0hhnp69U00
Wow! The Russian model, 36, flashed her washboard abs in a sheer black top, teamed with a pair of trousers and shiny shoes

Although they split in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents since then and reportedly recently took their little girl Lea De Seine on a holiday together.

Now a Page Six insider has alleged: 'It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.'

The source asserted that Irina 'would like her daughter to have a sibling,' and Page Six reports Bradley is amenable to the idea.

Although Bradley was rumored to be dating Hillary Clinton's close confidante Huma Abedin, the outlet reports they were only ever casually involved.

Meanwhile Irina's dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4qAa_0hhnp69U00
Gorgeous: She styled her long brunette locks straight and opted for a bronzed makeup look which accentuated her natural features

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their little girl in 2017 and then going their separate ways in 2019.

Shortly after their breakup TMZ reported they had decided to split custody and to both remain based in New York in order to make joint parenting easier.

In fact she and Bradley are such close co-parents that they have made sure to live just blocks apart in Greenwich Village in order to raise their daughter.

'He's a full-on, hands-on dad - no nanny,' Irina told Highsnobiety last year. 'Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks - I didn't call them once.'

The mother of one added: 'Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything.'

Irina noted: 'It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll.'

The Soviet-born fashionista explained: 'My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain: 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes: 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFGv0_0hhnp69U00
Beach bodies: Although they split in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents since then and reportedly recently took their little girl Lea De Seine on a holiday together

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amal Clooney stuns in a figure-hugging sequinned gown as she puts on a loved-up display with dapper husband George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London

Amal Clooney looked incredible as she joined her dapper husband George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London on Wednesday. The barrister, 44, slipped into a sequined gown while her Oscar winning beau, 61, cut a dapper figure in a navy blue three-piece suit. Amal's stunning dress clung to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Huma Abedin
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce

Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Minimalist Meghan! Duchess of Sussex is radiant in a £245 knitted cream top from US label Anine Bing, £1,040 Brandon Maxwell trousers and towering heels as she joins Prince Harry in Dusseldorf

Meghan Markle was radiant in a white ensemble as she arrived in Germany hand-in-hand with her husband Prince Harry for an Invictus Games event this afternoon. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, who is currently living in the US having stepped back from royal duty, attended the event with the Duke to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 Games, which have been delayed due to the pandemic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venice#Washboard#Russian#British
Deadline

Venice Review: Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’

Forget Seberg, forget Mank, forget Judy — Andrew Dominik’s Venice Film Festival competition entry Blonde takes a blowtorch to the entire concept of the Hollywood biopic and arrives at something almost without precedent. Gus Van Sant, at the height of his Béla Tarr period, achieved something remarkable and kind of similar with 2005’s Last Days, an immersive but fictional rumination on the events preceding rock star Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994. But then, Blonde’s closest antecedents are all in fiction — anyone expecting an idiot’s guide to Marilyn Monroe will be surprised or even appalled to see the late star’s life...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Sir Lenny Henry hits back at racist trolls who criticised casting black actors and says 'it's not for some man eating Hobnobs in his panties' to decide who can appear on screen

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Sir Lenny Henry has hit back at racist trolls who have criticised the decision to cast black actors in the new Amazon series. The actor, who plays Saddoc Burrows in the blockbuster TV series, said it is 'not up to some man eating Hobnobs in his panties to say mean things behind people's backs and upload it'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sir Michael Caine, 89, and Glenda Jackson, 86, reunite on-screen once again for new drama The Great Escaper... almost five decades after last playing a married couple

Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are being reunited on-screen for their new film The Great Escaper. It comes 47 years after the acting legends last starred alongside one another, playing a married couple in Joseph Losey's 1975 romantic-drama The Romantic Englishman. And almost five decades later, 89-year-old Michael and...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

583K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy