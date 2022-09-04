Irina Shayk flashes her washboard abs in a sheer black top as she attends a Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair party in Venice

Irina Shayk showed off her jaw-dropping figure on Saturday evening as she attended a Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair party in Venice during the 79th Film Festival.

The Russian model, 36, flashed her washboard abs in a sheer black top, teamed with a pair of trousers and shiny shoes.

She styled her long brunette locks straight and opted for a bronzed makeup look which accentuated her natural features.

The mother-of-one, who shares a five-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, posed up a storm at the event after attending a British Vogue party earlier that evening.

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

It comes on the heels of claims she and Bradley are mulling the prospect of having more children.

Although they split in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents since then and reportedly recently took their little girl Lea De Seine on a holiday together.

Now a Page Six insider has alleged: 'It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.'

The source asserted that Irina 'would like her daughter to have a sibling,' and Page Six reports Bradley is amenable to the idea.

Although Bradley was rumored to be dating Hillary Clinton's close confidante Huma Abedin, the outlet reports they were only ever casually involved.

Meanwhile Irina's dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their little girl in 2017 and then going their separate ways in 2019.

Shortly after their breakup TMZ reported they had decided to split custody and to both remain based in New York in order to make joint parenting easier.

In fact she and Bradley are such close co-parents that they have made sure to live just blocks apart in Greenwich Village in order to raise their daughter.

'He's a full-on, hands-on dad - no nanny,' Irina told Highsnobiety last year. 'Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks - I didn't call them once.'

The mother of one added: 'Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything.'

Irina noted: 'It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll.'

The Soviet-born fashionista explained: 'My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain: 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes: 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.''