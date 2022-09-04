Aurora Innovation, a self-driving technology company co-founded by the former head of Google’s self-driving division, is mulling a sale to Apple or Microsoft. Co-founder Chris Urmson recently acknowledged in an internal memo that the company could be taken private, or spin off some of its assets to respond to worsening market conditions. This comes despite the company raising $1.8 billion in cash after it went public last year after merging with a blank-check company.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO