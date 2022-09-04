Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Meet The ‘Solar Tree’, An Aesthetically-Pleasing Vehicle Charger
SolarBotanic Trees today announced that its arbor-shaped solar chargers will be available in early 2023. Capable of being installed in a parking lot, a city center, or near a home, the “solar tree” is capable of delivering fast-charging services for electric vehicles. Intended as a way to introduce...
CARS・
Carscoops
Apple iPhone 14 Lineup Debuts With New Car Crash Detection Feature And Satellite SOS Function
Apple has introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, which features a couple of new automotive safety features. The big news is the addition of OnStar-like crash detection, which is billed as a “groundbreaking” safety feature. As Apple explained, the phones are equipped with a “new dual-core accelerometer, capable of...
Carscoops
Company Behind Lithium Mining Site In Canada Says It Could Power 5 Million New EVs
The North American auto industry’s plan to wean itself off reliance on foreign minerals just got a huge boost thanks to news from Snow Lake Lithium. The mining company has only explored 1 percent of its Manitoba, Canada, site but is already confident it can produce sufficient raw materials to facilitate the build of 5 million new EVs on the continent.
Carscoops
Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands
Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Self-Driving Firm Aurora Could Be Sold To Microsoft Or Apple
Aurora Innovation, a self-driving technology company co-founded by the former head of Google’s self-driving division, is mulling a sale to Apple or Microsoft. Co-founder Chris Urmson recently acknowledged in an internal memo that the company could be taken private, or spin off some of its assets to respond to worsening market conditions. This comes despite the company raising $1.8 billion in cash after it went public last year after merging with a blank-check company.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Carscoops
Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks
Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
CARS・
Blackmagic Design Announces New Ultimatte 12 Models
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Blackmagic Design today announced 4 new models of Ultimatte 12 real time compositing processors that are all designed for creating the next generation of broadcast graphics. Also announced was a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets you control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005900/en/ Blackmagic Design introduces a new family of Ultimatte 12 keyers allowing customers to build photorealistic composites and virtual sets at a more affordable price! (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0