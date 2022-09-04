Read full article on original website
Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 has a customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this makes it a great way to take your gaming to new heights. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands while you game. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Overall, it will make your PlayStation gaming experience a whole lot better.
HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming Monitor comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm
Spend more time gaming with the HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming monitor. What makes the monitor a must-have is the fact that it comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm right in the box. So you won’t have to search for a compatible desk mount. In fact, you can spend that time focusing on your game; thanks to the 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There’s also the Full HD resolution with vibrant colors that will help you enjoy the scenery while gaming. Additionally, the NVIDIA G-SYNC eliminates screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag. With the desk mount included, this monitor makes a great addition to your gaming setup. Furthermore, the IPS panel also looks good even at wide angles, which makes it great for multi-monitor setups.
Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds boast up to 50 hours of playtime
Block out the world with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. First, they provide you with up to 50 hours of playtime when you use the charging case. When you don’t, the earbuds have 10 hours of battery life on their own. Via adaptive noise-canceling technology, they automatically adjust what noise they eliminate based on your surroundings—no matter where you are. Able to reduce noise by up to 98%, they ensure you hear the highly detailed sound you deserve. Moreover, they weigh just 4.9 grams, meaning they are comfortable in your ear for hours, or days, on end. With 6 microphones, they provide call clarity with AI enhancement. Choose from white, black, and navy blue color options and enjoy fast charging as well. In fact, just 10 minutes of charging provides 4 hours of listening time.
Trinity Chess strategy game adds levels of strategy for faster, more competitive gameplay
Play the Game of Kings in a new way with the Trinity Chess strategy game. With multiple additional levels of strategy, it results in a more competitive and quicker game that you can replay over and over. Made up of 70 cards—64 game cards and 6 information cards—the game works with any traditional chess set. So, you can use yours or choose to add on the green 20″ x 20″ tournament set. Additionally, the tarot-size cards have a glossy embossed finish for an elegant yet practical look. Moreover, the creator removed the traditional white and black and instead went for Light and Shadow sides. Gain points by capturing an empowered piece with a card in play or matching 2 opponent cards and Burning a piece. A great way for beginners to learn chess, these cards have a unique ruleset and synergy with traditional chess.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
Elvy radiation-blocking phone charger can effectively block 95% of EMF radiation
Improve the way you sleep with the Elvy radiation-blocking phone charger. In fact, it can block 95% of EMF and EMR radiation emitted while charging your phone. Not only that, but it also reduces blue light exposure so you truly get your best night’s sleep yet. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, it uses Qi wireless charging to keep your gadget powered up. Electromagnetic radiation affects the Alpha waves your brain produces at night, causing you to wake up unrefreshed. That’s why Elvy’s shield blocks this radiation while allowing your phone to function as normal. Made with patent-pending technology, it consists of advanced materials and works even with your phone’s case on. You’ll know your phone is charging thanks to Elvy’s LED. Finally, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed!
OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker has an iconic design and expansive soundstage
Take your home decor and technology up a notch at the same time with the OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker. Boasting a truly iconic design that’ll turn heads, this timeless gadget has an elegant look that’ll blend in with any space—yet also stand out. Moreover, its expansive 3D soundstage completely immerses you with its incredible depth, bringing you into the middle of the movie scene or the concert. Additionally, its fully lossless audio playback lets you enjoy CD-like audio quality even via USB. Furthermore, the properly balanced bass—without any distortion—comes from its spherical sound box. This unique design balances bass sensitivity and power, producing an extended ground-shaking sound field. Beyond all this, it has a frequency range of 33Hz to 55 kHz, recreating even the tiniest sounds with accuracy. So you hear lows, mids, and highs as you should.
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset has custom-designed hi-fi drivers
Play your games with super audio quality with the Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset. The high-quality audio comes from the custom-designed high-fidelity drivers. There are also 4 points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System, making these headphones super enjoyable to wear. In order to reduce background noise and produce better audio clarity, the headphones have ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling mics. In fact, these microphones help you nullify the background noise with AI algorithms. Additionally, the headphones include dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting. This makes them look and sound good at the same time. Immersive audio sounds will make you enjoy your game from the center of the scene and identify your competition even before they reach you. Together with the multi-platform design and lightweight form factor, this makes a great gaming accessory.
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger can simultaneously charge up to 4 of your devices
Give yourself and your devices the power you deserve with the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. Boasting 4 USB-C charging ports with 100 watts of power, it can provide enough juice for 2 M1 MacBook 16”, 1 iPhone 13, and 1 iPad Pro 11”. That’s all at the same time! Yep, it can charge up to 4 devices at once. Moreover, using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, it may be small, but it’s mighty. It charges quickly and efficiently—and much better than silicon-based chargers. With a slim design, it measures only 4.13 inches long, 3.93 inches wide, and 1.25 inches high. So this portable gadget makes it easy to take on the go. Not only that, but it also keeps your workspace free of clutter. Furthermore, the AC extension cord ensures you can sit far away from a wall if necessary, and the smart power protection features keep it safe.
LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket has a waterproof and breathable design
Protect yourself in all weather when you wear the LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket. Not only is it waterproof and ultra-breathable, but it’s also wind-resistant. In fact, its 360º breathing system incorporates underarm vents that don’t let cold or wind in yet prevent you from sweating. Its 2-way YKK Aquaguard zipper keeps you dry, and the extended back hem keeps you protected from gusty weather. Designed for everything from trail running and active living to casual wear, it has a ton of features for many needs. For example, it has an oversized hidden storage pocket as well as a bunch of small hidden pockets. So you can keep your belongings concealed without adding bulk. Additionally, its antibacterial fabric repels and eliminates odors, and its anti-pinch zipper strip keeps your fingers safe. Furthermore, its thumbholes keep your sleeves in place, and waterproof cuffs pull over your hands for warmth and protection.
SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system has 4” full-range drivers & an adjustable stand
Take your setup up a level when you have the SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system. Combining high-quality sound with impressive versatility, it boasts 4-inch full-range drivers. Not only that, but it also has a super large 4” organic fiber cone driver. This produces clear high notes, vibrant mid-level sounds, and the powerful bass you love. Additionally, you can choose from a wired or wireless Bluetooth setup depending on your preference. And their acoustic shapes look great on any desktop. Designed with a front-facing bass port, they produce minimal sound distortion. Furthermore, you’ll love that the adjustable stand tilts vertically to send the sound in the right direction. Finally, easily use PC wired, aux, and wired headset audio toggling without having to swap cables.
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen case like no other
Take interacting with your earbuds to a new level with the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. These concept earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen. The on-screen visualization will not only let you see your headphone details—such as power and battery life—but also help you control audio. In fact, you can display information such as audio playback, switch audio, collection, download, and more settings, all by touch. Additionally, the triangular shape of the case makes it an attractive centerpiece for your desk. The case also entertains wireless charging via magnetic positioning. To add to this, the earbuds have a triangular form factor and can easily fit in your ear for anywhere use. With a dot light, they are super easy to identify even in the dark.
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brings a refracted rainbow to your desktop
Bring a refracted rainbow to your desktop with the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard. It not only does that but also enhances your typing experience with a convenient design. Additionally, the gadget comes with a pristine white top case, reflective silver bottom case, and PCBA from Drops’ signature keyboards. It also includes Gateron Yellow switches with upgraded Drop Phantom Stabilizers for smooth linear typing. Thanks to the Rainbow Keycap Set from Artifact’s Bloom Series, it has a light-infused prism look. And, if you want to add extra luminescence, you can always do so with the white backlighting. So, whether it’s day or night, this device will shine. If you’re someone who loves enthusiastic designs on your workspace, this device is definitely a must-have.
Logitech G502 X PLUS RGB gaming mouse has the company’s first LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches
Get ready to enjoy a jet fast gaming experience with the Logitech G502 X PLUS RGB gaming mouse. In fact, it comes with surprising features such as the LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches, LIGHTSPEED pro-grade wireless connectivity, LIGHTSYNC RGB tech, HERO 25K sensor, and more. Additionally, the mouse is POWERPLAY compatible—so it never runs out of power. Not only that, but the switches will also let you achieve higher levels of speed and reliability. There’s also the LIGHTSYNC technology that will give you approximately 16.8 million brilliant colors across an 8-LED array. Thanks to the pro-grade connectivity, you’ll get a 68% faster response rate than the previous generation. Finally, the HERO 25K sensor will also give you zero smoothing, filtering, and acceleration.
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier has a go-everywhere design
Jam with friends comfortably at home or even on the go with the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX. This ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier offers flexibility for performing, recording, and more. Additionally, you can use the stereo Line Out jacks. This will directly connect to a PA system and perform with pro BOSS amp sounds. In fact, the stereo speaker system produces full, punchy guitar tones. Not only that, but you can also choose from 8 versatile amp types. And all of them have a natural feel and organic response. There are also the intuitive panel controls on the DUAL CUBE LX that make it easy to craft compelling sounds in the moment. With optional FS-series footswitches, it lets you operate the onboard looper and switch memories while performing.
Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more
Whether you talk about politics or coffee-making products, the best gadgets for podcasts help you draw in listeners and keep them coming back. Yes, from microphones to controllers, you can count on these products to give your recordings an irresistible, professional-sounding edge. Looking for a good microphone? The Audio Technica...
