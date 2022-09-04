Read full article on original website
Related
Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 has a customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this makes it a great way to take your gaming to new heights. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands while you game. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Overall, it will make your PlayStation gaming experience a whole lot better.
Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds boast up to 50 hours of playtime
Block out the world with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. First, they provide you with up to 50 hours of playtime when you use the charging case. When you don’t, the earbuds have 10 hours of battery life on their own. Via adaptive noise-canceling technology, they automatically adjust what noise they eliminate based on your surroundings—no matter where you are. Able to reduce noise by up to 98%, they ensure you hear the highly detailed sound you deserve. Moreover, they weigh just 4.9 grams, meaning they are comfortable in your ear for hours, or days, on end. With 6 microphones, they provide call clarity with AI enhancement. Choose from white, black, and navy blue color options and enjoy fast charging as well. In fact, just 10 minutes of charging provides 4 hours of listening time.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
Dell Pro 2K Webcam offers QHD quality, a 1440p camera, and the Sony STARVIS sensor
Enjoy industry-leading video quality and picture clarity with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. It comes with a large Sony STARVIS sensor in the 2K QHD 1440p camera. This helps the camera take in substantial light to give you vibrant picture clarity and a vivid image. Thanks to the Advanced Image Signal Processing, you can look your best when you attend video calls with this webcam. Additionally, there’s the AI auto framing that keeps you center-framed even as you move and shift, so the focus is always on you. You can also communicate clearly with the noise reduction mic built into this sleek webcam. Finally, from limiting distractions to maintaining privacy, this webcam gives you all the enhanced features you want.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system has 4” full-range drivers & an adjustable stand
Take your setup up a level when you have the SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system. Combining high-quality sound with impressive versatility, it boasts 4-inch full-range drivers. Not only that, but it also has a super large 4” organic fiber cone driver. This produces clear high notes, vibrant mid-level sounds, and the powerful bass you love. Additionally, you can choose from a wired or wireless Bluetooth setup depending on your preference. And their acoustic shapes look great on any desktop. Designed with a front-facing bass port, they produce minimal sound distortion. Furthermore, you’ll love that the adjustable stand tilts vertically to send the sound in the right direction. Finally, easily use PC wired, aux, and wired headset audio toggling without having to swap cables.
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
Elvy radiation-blocking phone charger can effectively block 95% of EMF radiation
Improve the way you sleep with the Elvy radiation-blocking phone charger. In fact, it can block 95% of EMF and EMR radiation emitted while charging your phone. Not only that, but it also reduces blue light exposure so you truly get your best night’s sleep yet. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, it uses Qi wireless charging to keep your gadget powered up. Electromagnetic radiation affects the Alpha waves your brain produces at night, causing you to wake up unrefreshed. That’s why Elvy’s shield blocks this radiation while allowing your phone to function as normal. Made with patent-pending technology, it consists of advanced materials and works even with your phone’s case on. You’ll know your phone is charging thanks to Elvy’s LED. Finally, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed!
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing
Planning an end-of-summer beach trip? Don’t forget to pack one of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings. Their waterproof, portable, and durable designs help you stretch summer to its fullest, whether you lounge solo by the waves or host a beach party with friends. One of the most...
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station offers MagSafe-charging compatibility
Dock your MacBook comfortably with the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. Compatible with the MacBook Pro 14”, MacBook Pro 16”, and M2 MacBook Air 2022, it comes with 3 unique docking sleeves. In fact, this gadget has a space-saving design that will dock and complement your MacBook without cluttering your desk. Boasting up to 90 Watts of power, it gives you more connectivity options. Not only that, but it also doesn’t add a bunch of cables to your workspace. Simply insert your MacBook into the vertical stand—enjoy instant connectivity along with instant productivity. Furthermore, you can use it to support dual 4K displays at 60 Hz and get Thunderbolt 4 speeds. You can also use this docking station to charge your phone, it’s that versatile. Overall, this MagSafe-charging device is both a vertical dock and a multiport hub.
Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset has custom-designed hi-fi drivers
Play your games with super audio quality with the Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset. The high-quality audio comes from the custom-designed high-fidelity drivers. There are also 4 points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System, making these headphones super enjoyable to wear. In order to reduce background noise and produce better audio clarity, the headphones have ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling mics. In fact, these microphones help you nullify the background noise with AI algorithms. Additionally, the headphones include dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting. This makes them look and sound good at the same time. Immersive audio sounds will make you enjoy your game from the center of the scene and identify your competition even before they reach you. Together with the multi-platform design and lightweight form factor, this makes a great gaming accessory.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger can simultaneously charge up to 4 of your devices
Give yourself and your devices the power you deserve with the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. Boasting 4 USB-C charging ports with 100 watts of power, it can provide enough juice for 2 M1 MacBook 16”, 1 iPhone 13, and 1 iPad Pro 11”. That’s all at the same time! Yep, it can charge up to 4 devices at once. Moreover, using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, it may be small, but it’s mighty. It charges quickly and efficiently—and much better than silicon-based chargers. With a slim design, it measures only 4.13 inches long, 3.93 inches wide, and 1.25 inches high. So this portable gadget makes it easy to take on the go. Not only that, but it also keeps your workspace free of clutter. Furthermore, the AC extension cord ensures you can sit far away from a wall if necessary, and the smart power protection features keep it safe.
Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch lets you follow your body and not just a fitness schedule
Make the most of your workout routine with the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch. With 40+ exercise modes, this fitness smartwatch encourages you to follow your body—not just a schedule. Additionally, the Daily Readiness Score helps you schedule your workouts so that you can achieve maximum results. Based on your score, you will get suggestions for workouts and fitness routines. And, with Fitbit Premium, you will enjoy workouts even more thanks to features like partner workouts. Moreover, other features include GPS navigation, taking calls on the go, as well as responding text notifications. Plus, a thin and lightweight design together with a large display makes this Fitbit easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Finally, you will get up to 6 days battery life, and it takes only 2 hours to charge from 0% to 100%.
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen case like no other
Take interacting with your earbuds to a new level with the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. These concept earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen. The on-screen visualization will not only let you see your headphone details—such as power and battery life—but also help you control audio. In fact, you can display information such as audio playback, switch audio, collection, download, and more settings, all by touch. Additionally, the triangular shape of the case makes it an attractive centerpiece for your desk. The case also entertains wireless charging via magnetic positioning. To add to this, the earbuds have a triangular form factor and can easily fit in your ear for anywhere use. With a dot light, they are super easy to identify even in the dark.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip offers you high-bandwidth connectivity
Your ears deserve an upgrade: the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. Thanks to the H2 chip, it boasts an upgrade of the previous AirPods Pro. This upgrade offers better performance as well as high bandwidth connectivity. Beyond that, these earbuds also have a low-distortion audio driver as well as spatial audio. Moreover, its active noise cancellation comes alongside adaptive transparency mode. This next-level mode dynamically reduces the volume of noise around you and processing at 48,000 times a second. The extra small ear tip offers more comfort for passive noise cancellation, and its precision finding feature helps you locate the case. Plus, the speaker on the bottom of the case helps you find it as well! Finally, with a more powerful and efficient design, it offers up to 6 hours of battery life from a single charge and up to 30 hours with the case.
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brings a refracted rainbow to your desktop
Bring a refracted rainbow to your desktop with the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard. It not only does that but also enhances your typing experience with a convenient design. Additionally, the gadget comes with a pristine white top case, reflective silver bottom case, and PCBA from Drops’ signature keyboards. It also includes Gateron Yellow switches with upgraded Drop Phantom Stabilizers for smooth linear typing. Thanks to the Rainbow Keycap Set from Artifact’s Bloom Series, it has a light-infused prism look. And, if you want to add extra luminescence, you can always do so with the white backlighting. So, whether it’s day or night, this device will shine. If you’re someone who loves enthusiastic designs on your workspace, this device is definitely a must-have.
LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket has a waterproof and breathable design
Protect yourself in all weather when you wear the LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket. Not only is it waterproof and ultra-breathable, but it’s also wind-resistant. In fact, its 360º breathing system incorporates underarm vents that don’t let cold or wind in yet prevent you from sweating. Its 2-way YKK Aquaguard zipper keeps you dry, and the extended back hem keeps you protected from gusty weather. Designed for everything from trail running and active living to casual wear, it has a ton of features for many needs. For example, it has an oversized hidden storage pocket as well as a bunch of small hidden pockets. So you can keep your belongings concealed without adding bulk. Additionally, its antibacterial fabric repels and eliminates odors, and its anti-pinch zipper strip keeps your fingers safe. Furthermore, its thumbholes keep your sleeves in place, and waterproof cuffs pull over your hands for warmth and protection.
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0