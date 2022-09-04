Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Prentice Controls in win over Abbotsford Volleyball
Prentice defeated Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Volleyball, 25-16, 25-20, 26-28, 25-16. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Columbus Soccer Manhandles Bowler/Gresham
02:35 Grant Olson (unassisted) 04:22 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 06:47 Charlie Moore (Grant Olson) 10:36 Ezra Duda (unassisted) Ezra’s first career goal. 21:07 Grant Olson (Ezra Duda) 23:08 Mira Torbey (unassisted) 32:36 Grant Olson (unassisted) 35:53 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 38:13 Jaden Garneau (Alex Edwards) Jaden’s first career goal. Lucas...
onfocus.news
Medford Raiders Cross Country Season Preview
Coaching staff: Sherry Meyer and Stephen Reynolds MASH Cross Country Program. Key Returners: Meredith Richter junior, Brooke Rudolph senior, Ella Daniels junior, Ella Dassow junior. Boys: Tanner Hraby junior, Lucas Borman senior, Nick Steliga. junior, Logan Gubser junior, and Josh Clark senior. key newcomers: Esmeralda Anderson, freshman, Riley Clark sophomore,...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Soccer Falls to Pulaski
Edgewood Field, Mosinee. The weather was warm, but Pulaski came in hot and left with a 3-0 victory over Mosinee. Pulaski used crisp passes, and the occasional long-ball to get themselves in a position to take shots, but Keaton read the play well, and caught everything that was shot at him. AN unfortunate break in the 8th minute led to a goal for Zachary Valeria. Mosinee answer with a counter by Caden Schmimrler pushing hard up the middle, then dropping a pass to Jaeger Dhein. Jaeger put on a hard shot, but the keeper was able to make the save. Later in the half Pulaski tried the left side of the Mosinee defense, and got just enough of a break to pull off a shot, and a shot curled in just inside the far right post. Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch made several save to keep Mosinee in the game, with one especially stout save on a shot from in the box. Right before half got another tally, making the score Pulaski 3, Mosinee 0 at halftime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Pittsville Panthers Cross Country Season Preview
Key returners: Girls Varsity: Natalie Fuller – Senior. Key newcomers: Girls Varsity: Kennedy Parkison – Freshman. Conference outlook: It is still early to tell how the conference stacks up but the traditional strong teams will be Steven Point Pacelli, Rosholt, and Iola Scandinavia on the boys side and likely Amherst, Bonduel, and Weyauwega-Fremont on the gals sides of things. Much depends on the health of all the teams and losses to graduation as well. Should be a competitive conference this year as there are some talented individuals that can influence the outcome of the conference meet.
onfocus.news
Newman Tennis Coasts Past Assumption
No. 1 – Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic def. Ahnabelle Khang, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic def. Kara Drewiske, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic def. Macy Vollert, Assumption, 6-4 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Addie Schmitt, Newman Catholic def. Ari Cavanaugh, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
onfocus.news
Nekoosa Runners Make Improvements at Marathon CC Meet
“In the early days of our season, the girl’s team started to make improvements from our Pittsville meet. Karissa Cote started her race out strong and finished with a time of 30:20,” shared Nekoosa Cross Country Head Coach Rachel Genrich. New to the team this year, Jocelyne Torres...
onfocus.news
Merrill Swimmers Outscore Medford
The Merrill girls defeated Medford, 93-77. Olivia Pajtash(Merrill) 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle. Bailee Sommer(Merrill) 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle. Megan Miles(Merrill) 100 backstroke(tie), 100 butterfly. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Obituary for Richard Berger
Richard “Dick” E. Berger, 73, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Terrace in Stratford. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Chad Anderson will officiate.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed
The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022
Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
WBAY Green Bay
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022
Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
Comments / 0