Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0hhnfjwM00

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

5-3-4-4

(five, three, four, four)

