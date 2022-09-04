ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow

It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher tomorrow night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota

ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs

Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!

The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
MINNESOTA STATE
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?

A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
MINNESOTA STATE
Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products

If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
MINNESOTA STATE
Who Had the Largest Crowd Ever at the Minnesota State Fair?

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is in the middle of its 2022 run right now, so can you guess which artist drew the biggest crowds of all time when they played at the Fair?. According to its official website, the Minnesota State Fair started offering entertainment in the grandstand waaaay back in 1962. Dennis Day, Jane Russell, and Jimmy Dean were the headliners on the main stage back then.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

