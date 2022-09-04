Read full article on original website
Strong Showing For Southeast Minnesota in High School Volleyball Rankings
The latest edition of the Minnesota High School Volleyball rankings are out and southeast Minnesota had a strong showing once again. Section 1 had a strong showing of teams climbing into the Top 10 of their respective classes, including four teams in Class A, three teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and two teams in Class AAAA.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow
It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher tomorrow night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Bottom Line: Your Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions
Listeners React: Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions. Every year the Minnesota State Fair gives us a chance to get together with all our neighbors and carry on traditions from when our parents took us to the fair. Or maybe, just traditions you started 5 years ago. What Are the...
The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota
ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Talks Smack About Iowa State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up its 2022 run but before the Great Minnesota Get-Together got started this year, the Governor talked some serious smack about a neighboring state fair. Ah, that 'ol competitive spirit sure is alive here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes here in 2022. Maybe...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs
Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
WOW! Peek Inside One of Largest Luxury Homes For Sale in Wisconsin
A prominent Wisconsin family just put their incredible 21,000-square-foot estate on the market. This is resort-style living all year round. Small Milwaukee Suburb Among Best Places to Live in Wisconsin. While River Hills, Wisconsin is one of the smallest communities in the state, there is an incredibly large collection of...
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?
A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products
If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
The Most Famous Person To Come From Every Minnesota City and Town
Have you ever wondered who the most famous to come from your hometown is? A geographer named Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that allows you to find out and see the most notable person in each city in Minnesota. The map is very easy to use and it's fun...
Who Had the Largest Crowd Ever at the Minnesota State Fair?
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is in the middle of its 2022 run right now, so can you guess which artist drew the biggest crowds of all time when they played at the Fair?. According to its official website, the Minnesota State Fair started offering entertainment in the grandstand waaaay back in 1962. Dennis Day, Jane Russell, and Jimmy Dean were the headliners on the main stage back then.
You Will Soon Pay More To Shop At Minnesota Sam’s Club Stores
There are a dozen Sam's Clubs operating in Minnesota and members at each one will soon be paying more to shop there. That news was delivered on Wednesday to current members by the president and CEO of Sam's Club, Kath McLay. McLay said the company is "mindful of the financial...
Congressman Demands Answers From Ticketmaster Over $5,000 Bruce Springsteen Tickets
New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. is demanding answers from Ticketmaster for the outrageous prices for Bruce Springsteen tickets. He's written a letter to Ticketmaster CEO Michael Rapino asking for answers to three key questions. Some of the tickets are over $4,500 and have hit $5,000 and are a part...
