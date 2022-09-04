There is a reason the statue holding the scales of justice is blindfolded. Justice should not take into account the political persuasions of a person. It should not take into account skin color. It should not take into account upbringing, or background, or entitlements, or financial situation. Justice should be blind and weigh evidence, then assess the appropriate punishment based on the severity and repetition of the crime committed.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO