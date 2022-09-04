Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
LETTER: Discrimination not being dealt with
There is a reason the statue holding the scales of justice is blindfolded. Justice should not take into account the political persuasions of a person. It should not take into account skin color. It should not take into account upbringing, or background, or entitlements, or financial situation. Justice should be blind and weigh evidence, then assess the appropriate punishment based on the severity and repetition of the crime committed.
Herald & Review
Decatur mom jailed after blasting hole in floor during argument with daughter, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur mom is jailed after police said she pulled a gun during an argument with her teenage daughter and pointed it toward the girl before blasting a hole in the floor of the family garage. The 16-year-old daughter is quoted as telling Decatur police that her...
Herald & Review
Resurfacing of U.S. 51 on Decatur's south side to begin Sept. 12
DECATUR — A six-mile resurfacing project on Old Business U.S. 51 in Decatur is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 12, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced. Stretching from U.S. 51 south of Elwin to Cleveland Avenue in Decatur, the construction work will reduce portions of U.S. 51 to one lane in each direction at times.
Herald & Review
Decatur council approves revised police contract despite concerns over relaxed residency requirement
DECATUR — Over the concerns of a half-dozen African American community leaders and with its lone Black member absent, the Decatur City Council voted to accept changes to the collective bargaining agreement with the city's police union. The changes, ratified last month by an 89-19 vote of union members...
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of trying to beat his girlfriend to death
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit paints a frightening picture of what police allege was a jealous Decatur man’s attempt to beat and kick his girlfriend to death. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava inflicted injuries so severe on the 27-year-old victim, police say, that she suffered multiple facial fractures in the Saturday attack. She was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield and Decatur police report that she remains in critical condition.
Herald & Review
SCHLEETER: Pride Fest returns on September 17
Pride Fest is coming to Decatur on Saturday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairview Park Main Pavilion This is the third Pride Fest to be celebrated in Decatur. Previous Pride Fests were held in 2018 and 2019. Then COVID hit which shut down the celebrations with many other things for two years.
Herald & Review
HALE
Millikin University is as fine a college as there is in America. Their programs rival any in the country. If you take a tour of their Fine Arts department and buildings, you will see state of the art performance programs and leadership that gives every individual that dreams of the entertainment spotlight a wonderous place to make their dreams a reality.
Herald & Review
Gooseggs: Carlinville hands Pana a shutout 11-0
Carlinville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Pana in a 11-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Registration open for 37th annual Amish Country Bicycle Tour
ARTHUR — Join the Decatur Bicycle Club for their 37th annual tour through the largest Amish community in Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 17. Choose routes of approximately 20, 42, or 60 miles through the villages of Arthur, Atwood and Arcola. Onsite registration from 7-10 a.m. will be at the start and finish lines at the Arthur Community Building, 120 E. Progress. Sixty mile riders must start no later than 8:30 a.m. The ride will held rain or shine. Registration fee is $35 per rider. Riders ages 5 and under are free.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Making something old new again at Clinton High School
CLINTON — Over the summer, Clinton High School teacher Gayle Bowman went rummage sale shopping for old furniture. Her idea was to teach her students in a class called housing and interior design how to take old furniture and make it new again, and when she told people selling the furniture what she intended to do with it, most of them didn't charge her anything for the pieces.
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 3's standout football games around Central Illinois
SULLIVAN — After two surprising victories in a row, the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team faces its biggest test of the season on Friday Tuscola. The Redskins got up early on Nokomis in Week 2 and although they were tested in the second half, Sullivan head coach John Bertetto was impressed with how the team responded.
Herald & Review
Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo
DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theater is bringing back its fundraiser, Black Light Bingo, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. The event will begin with the early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. “It...
Herald & Review
Maroa-Forsyth volleyball has a new offensive scheme and sky-high goals this season
MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth volleyball team is ready to take the next step. Last season, the Trojans advanced as far in the Class 2A playoffs as any previous Maroa team had been, making it to the sectional finals before falling to Pleasant Plains. "I think it was important realizing...
